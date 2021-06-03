DENVER, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KiwiTech, LLC, a leading innovation ecosystem that helps startups build viable products, drive traction, and raise capital, announced a strategic partnership with acQyr eXchange™, a first of its kind public exchange that tracks and manages the rewards that gamers acquire online.
"We are excited to join hands with acQyr eXchange," said Rakesh Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of KiwiTech. "We are sure that our passion for disruptive solutions, strong tech expertise, and commitment to innovation will greatly assist them in providing an exceptional digital experience and monetization opportunities to game publishers and gamers across platforms."
According to Jim Mulford, Founder and CEO of acQyr eXchange, "The idea behind the creation of acQyr eXchange is to help mobile and online game publishers increase gameplay, improve customer retention, and grow revenue by providing a superior solution for redeeming digital assets. We provide unique benefits to both publishers and gamers. For publishers, we provide a new revenue stream and help improve their return on investment. For gamers, our platform allows them to own all earned rewards from participating games and exchange those rewards into cash."
Jim adds, "We are thrilled to become part of KiwiTech's ecosystem. We believe that their tech expertise and startup acceleration experience will act as a booster shot for our efforts to revolutionize the mobile gaming industry."
About acQyr eXchange™
acQyr eXchange, developed by Denver-based Targeted Shopping Solutions, Inc, is the first public exchange to track and manage the digital assets (loyalty rewards, earned prizes, etc.) gamers acquire online which then can be redeemed for cash. The platform is initially available for mobile and online gaming. For further information, visit: https://acqyrexchange.com/
About KiwiTech
Headquartered in New York, KiwiTech is a leading ecosystem of entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors. The company helps early and growth-stage startups build viable products, drive traction, raise capital, and scale their businesses. KiwiTech is currently home to 2,000+ investors and 400+ portfolio companies across 15+ industries undergoing disruption. The company takes pride in its 450+ strong team that has breadth and depth of experience in emerging and existing technologies. Its clientele comprises Fortune 1000 companies and many more that are on their way to becoming unicorns. For further information, visit: https://www.kiwitech.com/
