NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KiwiTech, LLC, a frontrunner in providing support ecosystems to early and growth-stage startups across the globe, entered into a strategic partnership with a Minnesota-based startup, Canomiks, well-known for using Genomics and an AI-based technology to innovate new formulations as well as validate, test and certify the biological efficacy and safety of ingredients and formulations.
"We are honored to partner with the world-leading team of academics and scientists at Canomiks led by Dr. Leena," said Rakesh Gupta, CEO & Founder of KiwiTech. "As part of this partnership, we'll combine our deep experience of building and scaling emerging tech startups with Canomiks intellectual property and groundbreaking technology to transform the functional food and beverage and dietary supplement industry."
"We will also provide Canomiks with access to our network of investors, mentors, and industry experts to assist them on their way forward."
Dr. Leena Pradhan-Nabzydk, Co-Founder and CEO of Canomiks, shared similar sentiments on this partnership and said, "By joining forces with KiwiTech, Canomiks is now very strongly positioned to make an impact with our genomics, bioinformatics, and AI-based product superiority platform, enabling our customers to achieve product differentiation, solve ingredient supply chain challenges, and mitigate brand and compliance risk."
About KiwiTech
Headquartered in New York, KiwiTech is a growing ecosystem of entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors. The company helps early, and growth-stage startups build viable products, drive traction, raise capital, and scale their businesses. KiwiTech is currently home to 3,000+ transatlantic investors and 500+ portfolio companies across 15+ industries undergoing disruption. The company takes pride in its 500+ strong team with breadth and depth of experience in emerging and existing technologies. Its clientele comprises Fortune 1000 companies and many more that are on their way to becoming unicorns.
About Canomiks
Canomiks' genomics, bioinformatics, and AI-based Product Superiority Platform innovates and validates formulations and tests and certifies the biological effect of ingredients. Canomiks' exclusive IP and groundbreaking technology transform the dietary supplement, functional food and beverage, and skincare industries. For more information, please visit http://www.canomiks.com or contact at info@canomiks.com.
Media Contact
