HOUSTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KiwiTech, LLC, a growing ecosystem committed to helping startups build viable products, drive traction and raise capital, announced a strategic partnership with Patient Focused Solutions, Inc., a healthcare venture dedicated towards creating new opportunities for rural and community hospitals.
"We are firm believers in supporting innovations and ventures that strive to bring about positive and measurable changes," said Rakesh Gupta, Founder and CEO of KiwiTech. "We're excited to partner with Patient Focused Solutions and look forward to sharing our extensive tech and entrepreneurial expertise with them. We believe the collaboration will greatly assist Patient Focused Solutions in fulfilling its commitment towards providing better treatment to patients at rural and community hospitals along with creating new opportunities for those institutions."
"Patient Focused Solutions supports our rural and community hospitals by providing both new treatment opportunities for their patients as well as new revenue sources not previously recognized," said James Mash, CEO and Founder of Patient Focused Solutions. "Our primary function is to support hospitals and their patients through participation in clinical trials. By providing patients the opportunity to participate in clinical trials it offers new treatment options for patients, an additional revenue source for these hospitals, and a diverse patient population that have previously been underrepresented in research. Through our Remote Patient Monitoring program, we also provide additional access to care for patients and an additional revenue stream again for these hospitals. Both programs are supported by our Contact Center that aims to reduce institutional operational costs and solve the problem of a decreasing workforce in some of these hospitals."
"We're delighted to join hands with KiwiTech and become part of their ecosystem. We're confident that this alliance will help resolve our tech challenges, as well as provide us with growth and networking opportunities," James added.
About Patient Focused Solutions
The mission of Patient Focused Solutions, Inc. is to support rural and community hospitals and their patients with opportunities previously not recognized. Their primary function is to support hospitals and their patients by providing revenue opportunities to the hospitals and treatment opportunities for their patients not previously available. For further information, visit https://patientfocusedsolutions.com/
About KiwiTech
Headquartered in New York, KiwiTech is a growing ecosystem of entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors. The company helps early and growth-stage startups build viable products, drive traction, raise capital, and scale their businesses. KiwiTech is currently home to 400+ portfolio companies and 2000+ transatlantic investors. The company takes pride in its 450+ strong team that has breadth and depth of experience in emerging and existing technologies. Its clientele comprises Fortune 1000 companies and many more that are on their way to becoming unicorns. For further information, visit https://www.kiwitech.com/
Media Contact
KIWITECH LLC. 505, 5TH AVENUE, NYC, KiwiTech, +1-917-929-1620, events@kiwitech.com
SOURCE KiwiTech