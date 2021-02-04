SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KiwiTech, LLC, a growing ecosystem that helps startups build viable products, drive traction and raise capital, announced a strategic partnership with Tag-It Tag Inc., an inventory tracking system that will change how we track a product's life cycle in all industries.
"We're thrilled to join hands with Tag-It Tag," said Rakesh Gupta, Founder and CEO of KiwiTech. "We are certain that our passion for disruptive solutions, strong tech expertise, and commitment to innovation will greatly assist Tag-It Tag in its mission to transform the inventory management and tracking process."
"We're driving the global inventory management tracking system. Our patented IP approach allows our customers to track, monitor and change ownership throughout the product's transportation. A shopper takes an item off the shelf, places it in their cart, and proceeds directly to their car, obviating the traditional checkout process," said Neil Ganz, Chairman and CEO of Tag-It Tag. "Our patented solutions leverage off-the-shelf, secure BLE mesh nodal network wireless solutions. We are ubiquitous to anyone's hardware. We're offering a universal solution for grocery, retail, and pharmaceutical industries."
"We're excited about our alliance with KiwiTech. Their tech expertise and startup program will surely add value to our efforts. We believe this collaboration allows us to resolve our challenges, as well as provides us with growth and networking opportunities," he added.
About Tag-It Tag
Tag-it Tag, Inc. was founded in 2018 by a Silicon Valley power team with backgrounds in engineering, software development, manufacturing, sales, and distribution, and risk management. Tag-it Tag is gaining momentum with technology, which will change tracking a product's life cycle in all industries. Tag-it Tag has a patented solution to utilize RF technology and Bluetooth mesh system to define a box or virtual space into which trackable items can be placed. For further information, visit https://www.tagittag.com/
About KiwiTech
Over the last decade, KiwiTech has led innovation across multiple verticals scaling businesses in the tech space. KiwiTech intimately understands the challenges faced by new founders, aspiring unicorns, and established leaders and works closely with them to realize their passion and purpose. Through its extensive relationships and expertise, KiwiTech brings a perspective that helps strategically connect technology creators with technology consumers. KiwiTech is an ecosystem of proactive investors and advisers passionate about building technology, supporting entrepreneurship, and assisting companies to realize their maximum potential. For further information, visit https://www.kiwitech.com/
Media Contact
Vikrant Khushu, KiwiTech, 9818689707, sahil.anand@kiwitech.com
