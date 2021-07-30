LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KiwiTech, LLC, a leading innovation ecosystem committed to helping startups build viable products, drive traction, and raise capital, announced a strategic partnership with Q4 Sports, an innovative Los Angeles-based athletic and lifestyle company.
"We are thrilled to join forces with Q4 Sports. Their passion and commitment towards changing the status quo for professional athletes and influencers is inspirational and we are confident that this partnership will add significant value to Q4 Sports' mission," said Rakesh Gupta, CEO and Founder of KiwiTech. "The KiwiTech team looks forward to sharing our extensive tech and entrepreneurial expertise with Q4 Sports and help them reach new horizons."
"Q4 Sports' mantra is purpose, passion, commitment and focus; essential quality traits that all successful athletes and influencers must possess to succeed. These same core traits also apply to our day-to-day lives; everything in our lives comes down to the fourth quarter. Q4 is the intersection between business and sports and has successfully created a turnkey platform for global influencers, empowering them to own their own brand instead of endorsing for another company for a fee", said Aaron Sokol, CEO and Co-Founder of Q4 Sports. "We make athletes and influencers our business partners, thus aligning interests and allowing them to share directly in our success. We help athletes and influencers launch their own brand. Our innovative business model involves working with athletes and influencers to help them design their own shoes which we manufacture and take to market. Player Edition shoes (PEs) for athletes and Special Edition (SEs) shoes for influencers, giving professional athletes and influencers the opportunity to customize, wear and sell their own shoes."
"We are excited about our alliance with KiwiTech. We believe this collaboration will allow us to expand globally our technological needs, as well as provide us with growth and networking opportunities," he added.
About Q4 Sports
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the Sports and Entertainment capital of the world, Q4 Sports is the ultimate blend of technology, style, and performance footwear designed for athletes and influencers around the globe. An innovative athletic and lifestyle company committed to athletes and influencers at all levels of "Working 4 Yours" – nothing comes easy in life; you have to work for it if you really want to succeed. Q4 was founded on the four principal elements needed to succeed in any game, profession, education, etc. – Purpose, Passion, Commitment, Focus. Dedicated to empowering others through sport and culture, Q4 Sports is the brand where sports and business intersect. For further information, visit https://q4sports.com/
About KiwiTech
Headquartered in New York, KiwiTech is a leading ecosystem of entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors. The company helps early and growth-stage startups build viable products, drive traction, raise capital, and scale their businesses. KiwiTech is currently home to 2,000+ investors and 400+ portfolio companies across 15+ industries undergoing disruption. For further information, visit https://www.kiwitech.com/
Media Contact
