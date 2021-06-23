NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KiwiTech, LLC, a leading ecosystem that helps startups build viable products, drive traction and raise capital, signed a memorandum of understanding with Startup Research, a leading South Korea-based startup accelerator.
As part of this partnership, KiwiTech will work in tandem with Startup Research to facilitate global growth opportunities for emerging South Korean startups by supporting them on their digital transformation journey. KiwiTech will also provide Startup Research's startup partners access to its network of investors, mentors, and industry experts to guide them on their plans to venture outside Korea.
"We are thrilled to join forces with Startup Research. The passion that we share for encouraging disruptive solutions will greatly benefit the South Korean startups and provide them access to a wider range of opportunities on the global spectrum," said Rakesh Gupta, CEO and Founder of KiwiTech. "We look forward to sharing our extensive tech and entrepreneurial expertise with Startup Research's partner startups and cohorts to help their ecosystem reach new horizons."
"Collaboration is key for every startup ecosystem to become stronger while planning expansion. I'm honored to partner with Startup Research and looking forward to this collaboration," said Mohsin Syed, EVP and Chief Startup Officer at KiwiTech. "We're proud to join an elite list of partners of Startup Research. We are certain that we will significantly contribute to their mission of providing global expansion opportunities to Korean startups all the while focusing on innovation and entrepreneurs."
"We're very excited to have teamed up with such a strong pool of industry experts at KiwiTech and would like to thank Rakesh Gupta for making this happen. We believe it's critical that Korean startups look beyond the domestic market and tap into a wider network of financial and business partners on a global scale. A partnership like this will ensure a head-start for local startups that aim to have their technologies/solutions validated in the global downstream market," said Kevin Lee, CEO of Startup Research.
KiwiTech and Startup Research also plan to organize an investor event focused on the South Korean market in the near future.
About Startup Research
Startup Research provides turn-key support for South Korean startups and promising SMEs expanding overseas. Unlike existing acceleration programs, they seek practical results through collaboration with industry experts at home and abroad. Their goal is to become a stepping stone for the overseas expansion and fundraising activities of startups. For further information, visit: http://startupresearch.co.kr/eng/
About KiwiTech
Headquartered in New York, KiwiTech is a growing ecosystem of entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors. The company helps early and growth-stage startups build viable products, drive traction, raise capital, and scale their businesses. KiwiTech is currently home to 2,000+ transatlantic investors and 400+ portfolio companies across 15+ industries undergoing disruption. The company takes pride in its 450+ strong team that has breadth and depth of experience in emerging and existing technologies. Its clientele comprises Fortune 1000 companies and many more that are on their way to becoming unicorns. For further information, visit: https://www.kiwitech.com/
