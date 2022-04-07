The partnership aims to pool the companies' resources, networks, and technology to help startups succeed.
NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KiwiTech, one of the largest startup ecosystems globally, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Thumbs Up, a Florida-based automated referral marketing platform that leverages clients' social connections to get valuable referrals.
"We are thrilled to partner with Bill Reidy's team at Thumbs Up," said Rakesh Gupta, CEO and Founder of KiwiTech. "Their technology is compelling, and we'll be happy to add value to it with our deep domain expertise. We look forward to seeing the great things that come out of this partnership."
Thumbs Up is the developer of an automated referral system that allows businesses to automatically post on their client's behalf and leverage the latter's social connections to get valuable referrals. The platform monitors the customers' social media activity and sends automated referral requests on the business's behalf.
"Thumbs Up is extremely delighted to be a part of this partnership with KiwiTech. We've seen how KiwiTech has helped hundreds of startups scale and achieve their business goals within these past few years. We're sure that being a part of their startup ecosystem will bring the same or even greater value to the table for Thumbs Up. This collaboration will help us strengthen our platform further and provide us with growth and networking opportunities," says Bill Reidy, Founder, Thumbs Up.
About KiwiTech
KiwiTech is a world-class startup accelerator and ecosystem that helps startups turn innovative ideas into successful businesses. Founded by Rakesh Gupta, the company is home to 3,000+ transatlantic investors and 500+ portfolio companies across 15+ industries undergoing disruption. Its clientele comprises Fortune 1000 companies and many more that are on their way to becoming unicorns.
About Thumbs Up
Thumbs Up is a US-based startup that has developed an automated referral marketing platform. The company was founded in 2020 by Bill Reidy, who saw the need for a tool that would help businesses harness the power of their customers' social connections to get valuable referrals. The Thumbs Up app helps businesses leverage the power of organic social media marketing. Using Thumbs Up, businesses create engaging social media posts with pictures, videos, and personalized recommendations that their customers can easily showcase on their personal social media to all their connections.
Media Contact
KiwiTech, KiwiTech LLC, +1-917-929-1620, sahil.anand@kiwitech.com
SOURCE KiwiTech LLC