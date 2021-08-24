DOHA, Qatar, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building on its decade-long successful run in the US startup ecosystem and marking two years of its presence in the Middle East, New York-based KiwiTech, LLC, has officially opened its Middle East headquarters in Doha, the capital city of Qatar - one of the fastest-growing startup ecosystems in the region.
Over the last couple of years, KiwiTech has established itself as a trusted name in the Middle East market and has been making great strides in replicating its successful "ecosystem as a service" platform in the region by helping early and growth-stage startups with their technology, capital, and go-to-market needs. KiwiTech's model of working with entrepreneurs to navigate their daily business challenges while building a stronger local community of incubators, accelerators, and investors will continue to be the focal point as the company sets up its new office in Qatar.
"The opening of our regional office in the Middle East has been a long time coming. When we started our operations in the Middle East, setting up our regional office here was always on the back of our minds," said Mohsin Syed, EVP and Chief Startup Officer of KiwiTech. "The tremendous growth of our unique business model coupled with the strong support from various stakeholders in the United States has inspired us to expand the platform and its benefits to new regions outside the United States, with the Middle East always being one of our top ecosystem destinations. Our outstanding network of 2,000+ investors is committed to supporting top-class innovators, entrepreneurs, and companies with funding opportunities and acceleration services addressing the fast-growing Middle Eastern ecosystem."
"We're thrilled with the opening of our regional office in Doha and very much look forward to adding incredible value to the up-and-coming startup and venture ecosystem in the region," said Aicha Ghaffari, Associate Director of Strategic Partnerships at KiwiTech. "One of my key efforts, since I joined KiwiTech, has been to seamlessly provide the benefits of our unique business model to the promising startup founders in the region. And now, with our regional office in place, we are far better placed to create value for these founders and provide them with a one-stop platform that helps them navigate any challenges they face."
The company setting up their Doha launchpad is a strong validation to the region's growing prominence as a booming hub for innovation. The new Doha office adds to KiwiTech's existing offices in New York and San Francisco as well as its technology development centre in New Delhi. With the Doha office in place, KiwiTech plans to further expand its facilities in the region with offices in UAE and Saudi Arabia on the horizon.
Over the last two years in the region, KiwiTech has built on its globally trusted image and entered into partnerships with various like-minded organizations and associations encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation in the region, including Microsoft, Qatar Development Bank, Qatar Business Incubation Center, Innovation Cafe, and many more.
Furthermore, KiwiTech has been regularly hosting the Middle East Venture Fairs over the years in the region, with the latest one held virtually on 9th August 2021. These events are focused on bridging the gap between funders and founders in the Middle East and aim to bring together leading investors, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and associations spearheading innovation and change in the region.
Headquartered in New York, KiwiTech is a leading ecosystem of entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors. The company helps early and growth-stage startups build viable products, drive traction, raise capital, and scale their businesses. KiwiTech is currently home to 2,000+ investors and 400+ portfolio companies across 15+ industries undergoing disruption. The company takes pride in its 450+ strong team that has breadth and depth of experience in emerging and existing technologies. Its clientele comprises Fortune 1000 companies and many more that are on their way to becoming unicorns.
