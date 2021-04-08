SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kixie announced today it was named a Category Leader for Auto Dialer software by GetApp. Category Leaders are designed to help small businesses evaluate which software products may be right for them. Kixie received a perfect 100% score based on ratings from end-users in five key areas: ease of use, value for money, functionality, customer support, and likelihood to recommend.
"It is an incredible honor to be recognized by GetApp as the undisputed leader in the Auto Dialer software category," said Jeff Kuei, Kixie Co-Founder. "As the only vendor earning a perfect 100% score, our customers have inspired us to exceed their expectations in helping sales teams connect with more prospects and close more deals. This recognition is truly a testament to the value of our sales engagement offering."
Kixie PowerCall is a powerful Google Chrome dialer extension that can be installed in seconds on Mac, Windows and Chromebooks. Kixie Powercall empowers sales teams to spend less time implementing and configuring and more time getting reps dialing, faster than ever. Kixie PowerCall requires no system changes and is compatible with virtually every leading CRM platform in the market.
Category Leaders is published on GetApp, the recommendation engine SMBs need to make the right software choice. Category Leaders rankings highlight top-ranked North American software products based on ratings from end-users in five key areas: ease of use, value for money, functionality, customer support, and likelihood to recommend. App scores are determined by 5 factors, worth 20 points each, for a possible total of 100. Kixie scored 100 points out of 100.
Category Leaders for Auto Dialer software is available at GetApp's Category Leaders in Auto Dialer
GetApp Category Leaders constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, GetApp or its affiliates.
About Kixie
Kixie is the sales engagement platform that boosts sales team performance with ultra-reliable, easily-automated calling & texting. Our mission is to make sales simpler, more productive & more lucrative. Kixie is Better Sales, Made Simple.
Media Contact
Andreas Diwing, Kixie, +1 (323) 304-2188, andreas@kixie.com
SOURCE Kixie