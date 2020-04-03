HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KJT Group, Inc., a design thinking market research and consulting firm, is pleased to launch its redesigned website. The new website boasts an updated look and feel, and an improved user-interface that highlights KJT Group's service design thinking approach, Insight by Design.
A renewed focus on the questions and opportunities their clients face, plus transitioning to a 100% employee-owned company, inspired this redesign. KJT Group hopes the new website allows visitors to more easily find the information they need and highlights the unique ways they help healthcare industry clients be more confident in their decisions.
"We are excited for our clients and prospective employees to have a better user experience on our website, and get a glimpse of "who we are" as an organization through our digital presence," said Michaela Gascon, President and COO of KJT Group.
In addition to the website's new features, KJT Group continues to offer many of the resources previously available. Press releases, publications, webinars, and employment opportunities are all available with enhanced clarity and ease of access.
The new website goes lives today and is located at the same address: http://www.kjtgroup.com.
About KJT Group: KJT Group (http://www.kjtgroup.com) is a design thinking market research and consulting firm. Through co-creative partnerships with their life sciences clients, KJT Group captures actionable insights that enhance strategic and tactical decision-making. Founded in 2007, KJT Group is a 100% employee-owned company with nearly 50 full-time staff across the United States. KJT Group is a member of Intellus Worldwide, the European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association (EphMRA), and the British Healthcare Business Intelligence Association (BHBIA).
Press Contact:
Troy Allen
Marketing Manager
KJT Group Inc.
Six East Street
Honeoye Falls, NY, 14472
+1 585-624-8050