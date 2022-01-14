PRAGUE, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARICOMA Group continues to deliver on its expansion strategy as it acquires the Polish software development company Clearcode. The company specialises in custom AdTech and MarTech platform development, and has worked with many top-tier AdTech companies, agencies, publishers and global media companies. ARICOMA Group, an emerging pan-European IT services player backed by KKCG, will acquire Clearcode to enter the booming market of advertising and marketing technology.
"Acquiring Clearcode represents a major step for the ARICOMA Group, and it fits perfectly with our plans to expand to new, dynamic markets across Europe. Poland represents one of the largest markets in the Central Eastern European region and Clearcode has a wonderful position here, " says Ludovic Gaudé, Head of Custom Software Development operations at ARICOMA Digital, part of ARICOMA Group.
"We are thrilled to be joining the ARICOMA Group. This acquisition will turbocharge our growth plans over the next few years. Being part of ARICOMA Group will mean more business opportunities for Clearcode and quicker expansion into new markets and industries," says Piotr Banaszczyk, CEO at Clearcode.
"The decision to be acquired by ARICOMA Group was an obvious one for us. The many synergies between Clearcode and ARICOMA Group were one of the main areas that attracted us," adds Piotr Banaszczyk.
"Being a software development company that specializes in AdTech and MarTech, we're one of only a few companies that has the experience and knowledge required to design and build the complex tech that powers programmatic advertising and digital marketing. With this acquisition, we're confident that we'll quickly become the number one AdTech and MarTech development company in Europe and the US," explains Tomasz Chmielewski, COO at Clearcode.
"The new connections we'll form as part of ARICOMA Group will allow us to offer more services to our clients, especially around data processing, data science and machine learning, which are increasingly playing a bigger role in programmatic advertising and digital marketing," Tomasz Chmielewski adds.
The agreement between Clearcode and ARICOMA Group has been finalised, with a 100 % share in Clearcode now belonging to ARICOMA Group. Representatives of Warsaw Equity Group (who had a 22% stake in Clearcode), also contributed to the negotiations, alongside representatives of the ARICOMA Group. The sale price hasn't been revealed.
With Clearcode's 100 professionals, ARICOMA Group will consist of 10 companies, with a consolidated turnover exceeding EUR 340 million and over 3,000 employees.
About Clearcode
Clearcode is a leading software development company that specializes in advertising technology (AdTech) and marketing technology (MarTech). Since 2009, tech companies, publishers, agencies and brands have been partnering with Clearcode to design and build real-time bidding (RTB), programmatic, data, and analytics platforms for the digital advertising and marketing industries.
Clearcode offers its clients years of AdTech and MarTech development experience and domain knowledge of the inner workings of the programmatic advertising and digital marketing industries.
With offices in Wroclaw and Katowice, Poland, Clearcode has over 100 employees across management, finance, HR, development, marketing, and design.
About the ARICOMA Group
ARICOMA Group is a leading Central European IT Services provider with a significant Scandinavian presence, over EUR 340 million of revenue and 3,000 specialists providing services to over 200 clients in 20+ markets from its 15+ Europe-based delivery centres. ARICOMA's focus is to help both private- and public-sector clients navigate the ever-changing demands, risks, and business opportunities.
Through its portfolio companies, it provides end-to-end digital transformation solutions, including UX design and consulting, custom software development, IT infrastructure and IT operations management, cloud operations, and cloud security services. The company is owned by KKCG Group, a private investment company with €7bn AUM.
Media Contact
Michael Sweeney, Clearcode, 48 798-864-018, m.sweeney@clearcode.cc
SOURCE Clearcode