MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced operating results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. KLA reported GAAP net income attributable to KLA of $411 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to KLA of $2.63 on revenues of $1,460 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, KLA reported GAAP net income attributable to KLA of $1,217 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to KLA of $7.70 on revenues of $5,806 million.
"Thanks to the dedication, engagement and perseverance of our global workforce, KLA delivered strong results in the June 2020 quarter, with revenue and GAAP and non-GAAP EPS each finishing above the mid-point of our guidance ranges, demonstrating strong demand from customers, exceptional execution by our teams, and the enduring strength and resiliency of our company under today's extraordinary circumstances," commented Rick Wallace, president and CEO of KLA Corporation. "KLA's performance in the June quarter once again highlights how the KLA operating model and our long-term strategic objectives provide a dependable framework to guide our execution and consistently deliver on our commitments."
GAAP Results
Q4 FY 2020
Q3 FY 2020
Q4 FY 2019
Revenues
$1,460 million
$1,424 million
$1,258 million
Net Income Attributable to KLA
$411 million
$78 million
$218 million
Earnings per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA
$2.63
$0.50
$1.35
Non-GAAP Results
Q4 FY 2020
Q3 FY 2020
Q4 FY 2019
Net Income Attributable to KLA
$426 million
$389 million
$289 million
Earnings per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA
$2.73
$2.47
$1.78
A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. Non-GAAP results include the impact of recurring stock-based compensation, but exclude the impact of acquisitions or pending acquisitions, goodwill impairment, restructuring, severance and other charges, loss on extinguishment of debt, and certain discrete tax items. KLA will discuss the results for its fiscal year 2020 fourth quarter and full year, along with its outlook, on a conference call today beginning at 2 p.m. PT. A webcast of the call will be available at: www.kla.com.
Eleventh Consecutive Annual Increase in Dividend Payment
KLA's board of directors has approved a $0.20 annual dividend increase to $3.60 per year or $0.05 quarterly dividend increase to $0.90 per quarter. KLA's dividend payout has grown at a CAGR of approximately 15% since inception.
First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Guidance
The following details our guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ending in September:
- Revenue between $1,405 million to $1,555 million
- GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in a range of $2.18 to $2.82
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS in a range of $2.42 to $3.06
For additional guidance metrics please see the company's published letter to shareholders and earnings slides on the KLA investor relations website.
KLA Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
ASSETS
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
$
1,980,472
$
1,739,385
Accounts receivable, net
1,107,413
990,113
Inventories
1,310,985
1,262,500
Other current assets
324,675
323,077
Land, property and equipment, net
519,824
448,799
Goodwill
2,045,402
2,211,858
Deferred income taxes, non-current
236,797
206,141
Purchased intangibles, net
1,391,413
1,560,670
Other non-current assets
362,979
265,973
Total assets
$
9,279,960
$
9,008,516
LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
264,280
$
202,416
Deferred system revenue
336,237
282,348
Deferred service revenue
233,493
206,669
Current portion of long-term debt
—
249,999
Other current liabilities
865,776
827,054
Total current liabilities
1,699,786
1,768,486
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debt
3,469,670
3,173,383
Deferred tax liabilities
660,885
702,285
Deferred service revenue
96,325
98,772
Other non-current liabilities
672,284
587,897
Total liabilities
6,598,950
6,330,823
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock and capital in excess of par value
2,090,268
2,017,312
Retained earnings
654,930
714,825
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(79,774)
(73,029)
Total KLA stockholders' equity
2,665,424
2,659,108
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary
15,586
18,585
Total stockholders' equity
2,681,010
2,677,693
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
9,279,960
$
9,008,516
KLA Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Revenues:
Product
$
1,075,104
$
917,591
$
4,328,725
$
3,392,243
Service
384,489
340,844
1,477,699
1,176,661
Total revenues
1,459,593
1,258,435
5,806,424
4,568,904
Costs and expenses:
Costs of revenues
621,544
592,785
2,449,561
1,869,377
Research and development
217,100
206,710
863,864
711,030
Selling, general and administrative
167,791
190,040
734,149
599,124
Goodwill impairment
—
—
256,649
—
Interest expense
40,221
40,517
160,274
124,604
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
22,538
—
Other expense (income), net
7,868
(2,927)
2,678
(31,462)
Income before income taxes
405,069
231,310
1,316,711
1,296,231
Provision for income taxes
(5,246)
13,982
101,686
121,214
Net income
410,315
217,328
1,215,025
1,175,017
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(938)
(517)
(1,760)
(600)
Net income attributable to KLA
$
411,253
217,845
$
1,216,785
1,175,617
Net income per share attributable to KLA:
Basic
$
2.65
$
1.36
$
7.76
$
7.53
Diluted
$
2.63
$
1.35
$
7.70
$
7.49
Weighted-average number of shares:
Basic
155,106
160,546
156,797
156,053
Diluted
156,183
161,937
158,005
156,949
KLA Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows
Three months ended
June 30,
(In thousands)
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
410,315
$
217,328
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
78,937
127,886
(Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange and other
15,047
(812)
Other impairment charges
10,760
—
Stock-based compensation expense
26,378
28,168
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in
Accounts receivable
10,431
(53,565)
Inventories
(56,609)
13,179
Other assets
(74,986)
(89,691)
Accounts payable
19,905
(3,832)
Deferred system revenue
3,652
51,754
Deferred service revenue
15,205
31,549
Other liabilities
(6,189)
3,497
Net cash provided by operating activities
452,846
325,461
Cash flows from investing activities:
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(11,543)
—
Capital expenditures
(41,790)
(55,846)
Purchases of available-for-sale securities
(233,838)
(78,847)
Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities
44,199
16,867
Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities
135,674
146,217
Purchases of trading securities
(41,584)
(18,594)
Proceeds from sale of trading securities
43,061
20,642
Net cash provided by investing activities
(105,821)
30,439
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments of debt issuance costs
(172)
(2,478)
Proceeds from revolving credit facility, net of costs
200,000
—
Repayment of debt
(175,000)
—
Issuance of common stock
50,349
44,272
Tax withholding payments related equity awards
(5,527)
(6,942)
Common stock repurchases
—
(344,986)
Payment of dividends to stockholders
(132,762)
(121,363)
Payment of dividends to subsidiary's non-controlling interest holders
(1,239)
—
Contingent consideration payable and other, net
2,996
(649)
Net cash used in financing activities
(61,355)
(432,146)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
2,564
77
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
288,234
(76,169)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
946,175
1,092,163
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
1,234,409
$
1,015,994
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:
Income taxes paid
$
31,865
$
15,769
Interest paid
$
37,988
$
51,544
Non-cash activities:
Contingent consideration payable - financing activities
$
(803)
$
6,905
Dividends payable - financing activities
$
1,400
$
7,340
Unsettled common stock repurchase - financing activities
$
—
$
8,000
Accrued purchase of land, property and equipment - investing activities
$
15,843
$
6,353
KLA Corporation
Segment Information (Unaudited)
The following is a summary of results for each of our four reportable segments and reconciliation to total revenues for the
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
(In thousands)
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Revenues:
Semiconductor Process Control
$
1,156,607
$
1,002,544
$
4,745,446
$
4,080,822
Specialty Semiconductor Process(1)
100,372
66,775
329,700
151,164
PCB, Display and Component Inspection(1)
202,209
184,625
727,451
332,810
Other(1)
397
4,525
3,614
4,676
Total revenues for reportable segments
1,459,585
1,258,469
5,806,211
4,569,472
Corporate allocation and effects of foreign exchange rates
8
(34)
213
(568)
Total revenues
$
1,459,593
$
1,258,435
$
5,806,424
$
4,568,904
__________
(1)
Revenues in the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 include the contribution from the Orbotech business from the Feb. 20, 2019 acquisition date.
KLA Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
GAAP net income attributable to KLA
$
411,253
$
78,452
$
217,845
$
1,216,785
$
1,175,617
Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income to
Acquisition-related charges
a
55,937
55,022
102,807
244,715
216,394
Restructuring, severance and other charges
b
4,240
5,432
—
12,458
—
Goodwill impairment
c
—
256,649
—
256,649
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
d
—
22,538
—
22,538
—
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
e
(16,027)
(23,604)
(32,930)
(83,402)
(54,643)
Discrete tax items
f
(29,364)
(5,551)
983
(34,915)
(9,406)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA
$
426,039
$
388,938
$
288,705
$
1,634,828
$
1,327,962
GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA
$
2.63
$
0.50
$
1.35
$
7.70
$
7.49
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to
$
2.73
$
2.47
$
1.78
$
10.35
$
8.46
Shares used in diluted shares calculation
156,183
157,172
161,937
158,005
156,949
Pre-tax impact of GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments included in Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations
(In thousands)
Acquisition-
Restructuring,
Goodwill
Debt
Total pre-tax
Three months ended June 30, 2020
Costs of revenues
$
41,446
$
534
$
—
$
—
$
41,980
Research and development
—
585
—
—
585
Selling, general and administrative
14,491
1,179
—
—
15,670
Other expense (income), net
—
1,942
—
—
1,942
Total in three months ended June 30, 2020
$
55,937
$
4,240
$
—
$
—
$
60,177
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Costs of revenues
$
36,850
$
483
$
—
$
—
$
37,333
Research and development
—
685
—
—
685
Selling, general and administrative
18,172
4,264
—
—
22,436
Goodwill impairment
—
—
256,649
—
256,649
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
22,538
22,538
Total in three months ended March 31, 2020
$
55,022
$
5,432
$
256,649
$
22,538
$
339,641
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
Costs of revenues
$
75,805
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
75,805
Selling, general and administrative
27,002
—
—
—
27,002
Total in three months ended June 30, 2019
$
102,807
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
102,807
First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Guidance
Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
Three months ending Sept. 30, 2020
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Low
High
GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA
$2.18
$2.82
Acquisition-related charges
a
0.33
0.33
Restructuring, severance and other charges
b
0.02
0.02
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
e
(0.11)
(0.11)
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA
$2.42
$3.06
Shares used in net income per diluted share calculation
156.6
156.6
To supplement our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain costs and expenses, as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our operating performance and our prospects in the future. Specifically, we believe that the non-GAAP information provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics (for example, determining which costs and expenses to exclude when calculating such a metric) are inherently subject to significant discretion. As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP.
a.
Acquisition-related charges primarily include amortization of intangible assets and other acquisition-related adjustments including adjustments for the fair valuation of inventory and backlog, and transaction costs associated with our acquisitions, primarily Orbotech. Management believes that the expense associated with the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is appropriate to be excluded because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets and exclusion of these expenses allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both KLA's newly-acquired and long-held businesses. Management believes that the other acquisition-related expenses are appropriate to be excluded because such costs would not have otherwise been incurred in the periods presented. Management believes excluding these items helps investors compare our operating performances with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies.
b.
Restructuring, severance and other charges primarily include costs associated with employee severance, acceleration of certain stock-based compensation arrangements, and other exit costs. Management believes excluding these items helps investors compare our operating performance with our results in prior periods.
c.
Goodwill impairment includes non-cash expense recognized as a result of KLA's annual testing for goodwill impairment performed in the third quarter of the fiscal year. The impairment charge resulted from the downward revision of financial outlook for the acquired Orbotech business as well as the impact of elevated risk and macroeconomic slowdown driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the impairment charge as it is not indicative of ongoing operating results and therefore limits comparability. Management also believes excluding this item helps investors compare our operating performance with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies.
d.
Loss on extinguishment of debt includes a pre-tax loss on early extinguishment of the $500 million 4.125% Senior Notes due in November 2021. Management believes it is appropriate to exclude this loss as it is not indicative of ongoing operating results and therefore limits comparability and excluding this loss helps investors compare our operating results with our results in prior periods as well as with performance of other companies.
e.
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments includes the income tax effects of the excluded items noted above. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the tax effects of the items noted above in order to present a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.
f.
Discrete tax items in the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2020 include a tax benefit from an internal restructuring and a decrease in deferred tax liability for an unrealized gain on investments held by subsidiaries of the acquired Orbotech business. Discrete tax items in the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2019 include tax impact of and the income tax effects of an income tax expense from the enacted tax reform legislation through the Tax Cuts and Jobs-Act (the "Act"), which was signed into law on Dec. 22, 2017, of which the impact is primarily related to the provisional tax amounts recorded for the transition tax on accumulated foreign earnings and the re-measurement of certain deferred tax assets and liabilities as a result of the enactment of the Act. Management believes excluding these items helps investors compare our operating performance with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies.