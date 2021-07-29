KLA Corporation (PRNewsfoto/KLA Corporation)

MILPITAS, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced operating results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. KLA reported GAAP net income attributable to KLA of $633 million and GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA of $4.10 on revenues of $1.93 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, KLA reported GAAP net income attributable to KLA of $2.08 billion and GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA of $13.37 on revenues of $6.92 billion.

"Thanks to the commitment of our global team, KLA delivered strong results in the June 2021 quarter, with revenue and GAAP and non-GAAP EPS each finishing above the mid-point of our guidance ranges. This continued performance demonstrates strong customer demand, exceptional execution, and focus driven by the KLA Operating Model," commented Rick Wallace, president and CEO of KLA Corporation. "We are also pleased to announce today that the Board of Directors approved the twelfth consecutive dividend level increase which has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 16% since inception. The Board has also authorized a new $2 billion share repurchase program. KLA's dividend and share repurchase programs are integral to KLA's disciplined approach to capital management and reflect the company's continued strength in free cash flow generation."

GAAP Results



Q4 FY 2021

Q3 FY 2021

Q4 FY 2020

Total Revenue

$1,925 million

$1,804 million

$1,460 million

Net Income Attributable to KLA

$633 million

$567 million

$411 million

Net Income per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA

$4.10

$3.66

$2.63









Non-GAAP Results



Q4 FY 2021

Q3 FY 2021

Q4 FY 2020

Net Income Attributable to KLA

$684 million

$598 million

$426 million

Net Income per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA

$4.43

$3.85

$2.73

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. KLA will discuss the results for its fiscal year 2021 fourth quarter and full year, along with its outlook, on a conference call today beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A webcast of the call will be available at: www.kla.com.

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Guidance

The following details our guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 ending in September:

  • Total revenue between $1,920 million to $2,120 million
  • GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 59.4% to 61.5%
  • Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 61.5% to 63.5%
  • GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA is expected to be in a range of $3.76 to $4.64
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA is expected to be in a range of $4.01 to $4.89

For additional guidance metrics please see the company's published Letter to Shareholders and earnings slides on the KLA investor relations website.

About KLA:

KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website (ir.kla.com). Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release other than historical facts, such as statements pertaining to revenues, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin and GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 are forward-looking statements and subject to the Safe Harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to various factors, including but not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and on our business, financial condition and results of operations, including the supply chain constraints we are experiencing as a result of the pandemic; economic, political and social conditions in the countries in which we, our customers and our suppliers operate, including global trade policies; disruption to our manufacturing facilities or other operations, or the operations of our customers, due to natural catastrophic events, health epidemics or terrorism; ongoing changes in the technology industry, and the semiconductor industry in particular, including future growth rates, pricing trends in end-markets, or changes in customer capital spending patterns; our ability to timely develop new technologies and products that successfully anticipate or address changes in the semiconductor industry; our ability to maintain our technology advantage and protect our proprietary rights; our ability to compete with new products introduced by our competitors; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; cybersecurity threats, cyber incidents affecting our and our service providers' systems and networks and our ability to access critical information systems for daily business operations; liability to our customers under indemnification provisions if our products fail to operate properly or contain defects or our customers are sued by third parties due to our products; exposure to a highly concentrated customer base; availability and cost of the wide range of materials used in the production of our products; our ability to operate our business in accordance with our business plan; legal, regulatory and tax environments in which we perform our operations and conduct our business and our ability to comply with relevant laws and regulations; our ability to pay interest and repay the principal of our current indebtedness is dependent upon our ability to manage our business operations, our credit rating and the ongoing interest rate environment, among other factors; instability in the global credit and financial markets; our exposure to currency exchange rate fluctuations, or declining economic conditions in those countries where we conduct our business; changes in our effective tax rate resulting from changes in the tax rates imposed by jurisdictions where our profits are determined to be earned and taxed, expiration of tax holidays in certain jurisdictions, resolution of issues arising from tax audits with various authorities or changes in tax laws or the interpretation of such tax laws; and our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets and successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses. For other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected and anticipated in forward-looking statements in this press release, please refer to KLA Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020, and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including, but not limited to, the risk factors described therein). KLA Corporation assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

 

KLA Corporation







Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Balance Sheets















(In thousands)

June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

ASSETS







Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$

2,494,522





$

1,980,472



Accounts receivable, net

1,305,479





1,107,413



Inventories

1,575,380





1,310,985



Other current assets

320,867





324,675



Land, property and equipment, net

663,027





519,824



Goodwill

2,011,172





2,045,402



Deferred income taxes, non-current

270,461





236,797



Purchased intangibles, net

1,185,311





1,391,413



Other non-current assets

444,905





362,979



Total assets

$

10,271,124





$

9,279,960











LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

342,083





$

264,280



Deferred system revenue

295,192





336,237



Deferred service revenue

284,936





233,493



Short-term debt

20,000







Other current liabilities

1,161,016





865,776



Total current liabilities

2,103,227





1,699,786



Non-current liabilities:







Long-term debt

3,422,767





3,469,670



Deferred tax liabilities

650,623





660,885



Deferred service revenue

87,575





96,325



Other non-current liabilities

631,290





672,284



Total liabilities

6,895,482





6,598,950



Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and capital in excess of par value

2,175,988





2,090,268



Retained earnings

1,277,123





654,930



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(75,557)





(79,774)



Total KLA stockholders' equity

3,377,554





2,665,424



Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries

(1,912)





15,586



Total stockholders' equity

3,375,642





2,681,010



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

10,271,124





$

9,279,960



 

KLA Corporation













Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations































Three months ended



Twelve months ended

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

Revenues:















Product

$

1,481,478





$

1,075,104





$

5,240,316





$

4,328,725



Service

443,993





384,489





1,678,418





1,477,699



Total revenues

1,925,471





1,459,593





6,918,734





5,806,424



Costs and expenses:















Costs of revenues

772,241





621,544





2,772,165





2,449,561



Research and development

241,428





217,100





928,487





863,864



Selling, general and administrative

192,022





167,791





729,602





734,149



Goodwill impairment













256,649



Interest expense

39,970





40,221





157,328





160,274



Loss on extinguishment of debt













22,538



Other expense (income), net

(29,033)





7,868





(29,302)





2,678



Income before income taxes

708,843





405,069





2,360,454





1,316,711



Provision for income taxes

75,785





(5,246)





283,101





101,686



Net income

633,058





410,315





2,077,353





1,215,025



Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling

interest

80





(938)





(939)





(1,760)



Net income attributable to KLA

$

632,978





$

411,253





$

2,078,292





$

1,216,785



Net income per share attributable to KLA:















Basic

$

4.14





$

2.65





$

13.49





$

7.76



Diluted

$

4.10





$

2.63





$

13.37





$

7.70



Weighted-average number of shares:















Basic

152,971





155,106





154,086





156,797



Diluted

154,283





156,183





155,437





158,005



 

KLA Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows





Three months ended

June 30,

(In thousands)

2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$

633,058





$

410,315



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

84,647





78,937



Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss and other

(6,102)





15,047



Other impairment charges





10,760



Stock-based compensation expense

27,690





26,378



Gain on fair value adjustment of marketable equity securities

(26,719)







Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business acquisitions:











Accounts receivable

(102,021)





10,431



Inventories

(123,725)





(56,609)



Other assets

(68,525)





(74,986)



Accounts payable

48,414





19,905



Deferred system revenue

(40,900)





3,652



Deferred service revenue

35,769





15,205



Other liabilities

4,036





(6,189)



Net cash provided by operating activities

465,622





452,846



Cash flows from investing activities:







Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired





(11,543)



Capital expenditures

(55,375)





(41,790)



Purchases of available-for-sale securities

(223,619)





(233,838)



Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities

19,759





44,199



Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities

163,232





135,674



Purchases of trading securities

(24,001)





(41,584)



Proceeds from sale of trading securities

26,402





43,061



Net cash used in investing activities

(93,602)





(105,821)



Cash flows from financing activities:







Payment of debt issuance costs





(172)



Proceeds from revolving credit facility, net of costs





200,000



Repayment of debt





(175,000)



Issuance of common stock

59,742





50,349



Tax withholding payments related to vested and released restricted stock units

(13,543)





(5,527)



Common stock repurchases

(299,777)







Payment of dividends to stockholders

(139,267)





(132,762)



Payment of dividends to subsidiary's non-controlling interest holders





(1,239)



Contingent consideration payable and other, net





2,996



Net cash used in financing activities

(392,845)





(61,355)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

3,285





2,564



Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(17,540)





288,234



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,452,150





946,175



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

1,434,610





$

1,234,409



Supplemental cash flow disclosures:







Income taxes paid

$

111,396





$

31,865



Interest paid

$

37,219





$

37,988



Non-cash activities:







Contingent consideration payable - financing activities

$

1,120





$

(803)



Dividends payable - financing activities

$

1,428





$

1,400



Unsettled common stock repurchase - financing activities

$

6,000





$



Accrued purchase of land, property and equipment - investing activities

$

30,615





$

15,843



 

KLA Corporation

Segment Information (Unaudited)



The following is a summary of results for each of our four reportable segments and reconciliation to total revenues for the indicated periods:





Three months ended



Twelve months ended

(In thousands)

June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

Revenues:















Semiconductor Process Control

$

1,580,547





$

1,156,607





$

5,734,825





$

4,745,446



Specialty Semiconductor Process

97,952





100,372





369,216





329,700



PCB, Display and Component Inspection

246,974





202,209





812,620





727,451



Other





397





739





3,614



Total revenues for reportable segments

1,925,473





1,459,585





6,917,400





5,806,211



Corporate allocation and effects of foreign exchange rates

(2)





8





1,334





213



Total revenues

$

1,925,471





$

1,459,593





$

6,918,734





$

5,806,424



 

KLA Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Supplemental Information



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income







Three months ended



Twelve months ended

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

GAAP net income attributable to KLA



$

632,978





$

567,496





$

411,253





$

2,078,292





$

1,216,785



Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income to non-

GAAP net income:





















Acquisition-related charges

a

53,008





52,973





55,937





209,555





244,715



Restructuring, severance and other charges

b

1,358





(1,534)





4,240





7,037





12,458



Goodwill impairment

c

















256,649



Loss on extinguishment of debt

d

















22,538



Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

e

(16,910)





(17,866)





(16,027)





(69,341)





(83,402)



Discrete tax items

f

13,620





(2,967)





(29,364)





35,521





(34,915)



Non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA



$

684,054





$

598,102





$

426,039





$

2,261,064





$

1,634,828



GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to

KLA



$

4.10





$

3.66





$

2.63





$

13.37





$

7.70



Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable

to KLA



$

4.43





$

3.85





$

2.73





$

14.55





$

10.35



Shares used in diluted shares calculation



154,283





155,159





156,183





155,437





158,005



 

Pre-tax impact of GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments included in Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations



(In thousands)

Acquisition-

Related

Charges



Restructuring,

Severance and

Other Charges



Total pre-tax

GAAP to non-

GAAP

adjustments

Three months ended June 30, 2021











Costs of revenues

$

40,499





$

(471)





$

40,028



Research and development





203





203



Selling, general and administrative

12,509





1,626





14,135



Total in three months ended June 30, 2021

$

53,008





$

1,358





$

54,366



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021











Costs of revenues

$

40,309





$

701





$

41,010



Research and development





147





147



Selling, general and administrative

12,664





2,075





14,739



Other expense (income), net





(4,457)





(4,457)



Total in three months ended March 31, 2021

$

52,973





$

(1,534)





$

51,439



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020











Costs of revenues

$

41,446





$

534





$

41,980



Research and development





585





585



Selling, general and administrative

14,491





1,179





15,670



Other expense (income), net





1,942





1,942



Total in three months ended June 30, 2020

$

55,937





$

4,240





$

60,177



 

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation







Three Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands)



2021



2020

Net cash provided by operating activities



$

465,622





$

452,846



Capital expenditures



(55,375)





(41,790)



Free Cash Flow



$

410,247





$

411,056









Twelve Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands)



2021



2020

Net cash provided by operating activities



$

2,185,026





$

1,778,850



Capital expenditures



(231,628)





(152,675)



Free Cash Flow



$

1,953,398





$

1,626,175



 

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Guidance



Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Diluted EPS







Three months ending September 30, 2021

(In millions, except per share amounts)



Low



High

GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA



$3.76



$4.64

Acquisition-related charges

a

0.35



0.35

Restructuring, severance and other charges

b

0.01



0.01

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

e

(0.11)



(0.11)

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA



$4.01



$4.89

Shares used in net income per diluted share calculation



153.5



153.5

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin







Three Months Ending September 30, 2021





Low



High

GAAP gross margin



59.4%



61.5%

Acquisition-related charges

a

2.1%



2.0%

Non-GAAP gross margin



61.5%



63.5%

The Non-GAAP and supplemental information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, KLA's financial results presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

To supplement our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain costs and expenses, as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our operating performance and our prospects in the future. Specifically, we believe that the non-GAAP information, including non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA, non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA, non-GAAP gross margin and Free Cash Flow, provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results to help investors compare our operating performances with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics are inherently subject to significant discretion (for example, determining which costs and expenses to exclude when calculating such a metric). As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP. The following are descriptions of the adjustments made to reconcile GAAP net income attributable to KLA to non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA:

a. 

Acquisition-related charges primarily include amortization of intangible assets and other acquisition-related adjustments including adjustments for the fair valuation of inventory and backlog, and transaction costs associated with our acquisitions, primarily Orbotech.





b. 

Restructuring, severance and other charges primarily include costs associated with employee severance, acceleration of certain stock-based compensation arrangements, and other exit costs.





c. 

Goodwill impairment included non-cash expense recognized as a result of KLA's annual testing for goodwill impairment performed in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year. The impairment charge resulted from the downward revision of financial outlook for the acquired Orbotech business as well as the impact of elevated risk and macroeconomic slowdown driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.





d. 

Loss on extinguishment of debt included a pre-tax loss on early extinguishment of the $500 million 4.125% Senior Notes due in November 2021.





e. 

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments includes the income tax effects of the excluded items noted above.





f. 

Discrete tax items in the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2021 include tax expense from an increase in deferred tax liability on purchased intangibles relating to an increase in the United Kingdom statutory income tax rate, partially offset by a net tax benefit from an internal restructuring and a reduction in unrecognized tax benefits. Discrete tax items in the three months ended March 31, 2021 primarily relate to a tax benefit due to a decrease in deferred tax liability on purchased intangibles relating to a decrease in the effective income tax rate in Israel. Discrete tax items in the three months and twelve months ended June 30, 2020 include a tax benefit from an internal restructuring and a decrease in deferred tax liability for an unrealized gain on investments held for sale by subsidiaries of the acquired Orbotech business.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kla-corporation-reports-fiscal-2021-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-results-raises-dividend-level-by-17-and-announces-additional-2-billion-share-repurchase-authorization-301344680.html

SOURCE KLA Corporation

