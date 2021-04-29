KLA Corporation (PRNewsfoto/KLA Corporation)

KLA Corporation (PRNewsfoto/KLA Corporation)

 By KLA Corporation

MILPITAS, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced operating results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended on March 31, 2021, and reported GAAP net income attributable to KLA of $567 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to KLA of $3.66 on revenue of $1.80 billion.

Link: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806571/KLA_Corporation_Logo.jpg

"KLA's March quarter results demonstrate strong momentum in our business. We have seen a sharp increase in business levels in each of our major end markets, driven by secular demand trends across a broad range of semiconductor markets and applications," commented Rick Wallace, president and chief executive officer of KLA Corporation. "Against this backdrop, KLA continues to demonstrate our ability to meet customer requirements while growing operating profits, generating record free cash flow, and maintaining our long-term strategy of productive capital allocation."

GAAP Results



Q3 FY 2021

Q2 FY 2021

Q3 FY 2020

Total revenue

$1,804 million

$1,651 million

$1,424 million

Net Income Attributable to KLA

$567 million

$457 million

$78 million

Net Income per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA

$3.66

$2.94

$0.50









Non-GAAP Results



Q3 FY 2021

Q2 FY 2021

Q3 FY 2020

Net Income Attributable to KLA

$598 million

$504 million

$389 million

Net Income per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA

$3.85

$3.24

$2.47

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. KLA will discuss the results for its fiscal year 2021 third quarter, along with its outlook, on a conference call today beginning at 2 p.m. PT. A webcast of the call will be available at: www.kla.com.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Guidance

The following details our guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 ending in June:

  • Total revenue between $1,755 million to $1,955 million
  • GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 58% to 61%
  • Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 61% to 63%
  • GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA is expected to be in a range of $3.20 to $4.08
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA in a range of $3.47 to $4.35

For additional guidance metrics, please see the company's published letter to shareholders and earnings slides on the KLA investor relations website.

About KLA:

KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website (ir.kla.com). Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release other than historical facts, such as statements pertaining to revenues, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin and GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 are forward-looking statements and subject to the Safe Harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to various factors, including but not limited to: the future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; delays and disruptions in the supply chain; the demand for semiconductors; the financial condition of the global capital markets and the general macroeconomic environment; new and enhanced product and technology offerings by competitors; push-out of deliveries or cancellation of orders by customers; the ability of KLA's research and development teams to successfully innovate and develop technologies and products that are responsive to customer demands; KLA's ability to successfully manage its costs; market acceptance of KLA's existing and newly launched products; changing customer demands; and industry transitions. For other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected and anticipated in forward-looking statements in this letter, please refer to KLA Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020, and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including, but not limited to, the risk factors described therein). KLA Corporation assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

 

KLA Corporation







Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Balance Sheets















(In thousands)

March 31, 2021



June 30, 2020

ASSETS







Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$

2,442,725





$

1,980,472



Accounts receivable, net

1,201,991





1,107,413



Inventories

1,450,588





1,310,985



Other current assets

309,861





324,675



Land, property and equipment, net

628,438





519,824



Goodwill

2,011,187





2,045,402



Deferred income taxes, non-current

240,822





236,797



Purchased intangible assets, net

1,237,589





1,391,413



Other non-current assets

416,039





362,979



Total assets

$

9,939,240





$

9,279,960



LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

295,111





$

264,280



Deferred system revenue

332,296





336,237



Deferred service revenue

252,992





233,493



Short-term debt

20,000







Other current liabilities

1,129,067





865,776



Total current liabilities

2,029,466





1,699,786



Non-current liabilities:







Long-term debt

3,422,097





3,469,670



Deferred tax liabilities

629,896





660,885



Deferred service revenue

86,902





96,325



Other non-current liabilities

658,015





672,284



Total liabilities

6,826,376





6,598,950



Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and capital in excess of par value

2,115,205





2,090,268



Retained earnings

1,070,124





654,930



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(70,473)





(79,774)



Total KLA stockholders' equity

3,114,856





2,665,424



Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries

(1,992)





15,586



Total stockholders' equity

3,112,864





2,681,010



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

9,939,240





$

9,279,960



 

 

KLA Corporation















Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations































Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues:















Product

$

1,375,320





$

1,051,096





$

3,758,838





$

3,253,621



Service

428,453





372,868





1,234,425





1,093,210



Total revenues

1,803,773





1,423,964





4,993,263





4,346,831



Costs and expenses:















Costs of revenues

709,629





590,158





1,999,924





1,828,017



Research and development

238,957





215,433





687,059





646,764



Selling, general and administrative

183,040





185,760





537,580





566,358



Goodwill impairment





256,649









256,649



Interest expense

39,092





39,231





117,358





120,053



Loss on extinguishment of debt





22,538









22,538



Other expense (income), net

(7,348)





(1,004)





(269)





(5,190)



Income before income taxes

640,403





115,199





1,651,611





911,642



Provision for income taxes

73,233





37,190





207,316





106,932



Net income

567,170





78,009





1,444,295





804,710



Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(326)





(443)





(1,019)





(822)



Net income attributable to KLA

$

567,496





$

78,452





$

1,445,314





$

805,532



Net income per share attributable to KLA:















Basic

$

3.69





$

0.50





$

9.36





$

5.12



Diluted

$

3.66





$

0.50





$

9.28





$

5.08



Weighted-average number of shares:















Basic

153,801





156,067





154,457





157,356



Diluted

155,159





157,172





155,789





158,586



 

 

 

KLA Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows

 



Three Months Ended

March 31,

(In thousands)

2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$

567,170





$

78,009



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Goodwill impairment





256,649



Depreciation and amortization

84,365





81,990



Loss on extinguishment of debt





22,538



(Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange and other

5,231





(5,950)



Asset impairment charges

(23)







Stock-based compensation expense

30,327





31,270



Gain on sale of business

(4,422)







Settlement of treasury lock agreement





(21,518)



Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

16,055





73,103



Inventories

(34,169)





(11,640)



Other assets

(20,851)





(23,899)



Accounts payable

32,735





(12,904)



Deferred system revenue

57,820





89,280



Deferred service revenue

11,507





10,691



Other liabilities

(99,595)





(125,591)



Net cash provided by operating activities

646,150





442,028



Cash flows from investing activities:







Proceeds from sale of business

16,833







Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired





(70)



Capital expenditures

(61,183)





(43,445)



Purchases of available-for-sale securities

(303,076)





(156,173)



Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities

14,962





69,034



Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities

159,120





133,819



Purchases of trading securities

(48,495)





(46,784)



Proceeds from sale of trading securities

45,251





45,407



Net cash used in (provided by) investing activities

(176,588)





1,788



Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs





742,004



Repayment of debt

(20,000)





(721,033)



Common stock repurchases

(273,441)





(315,995)



Payment of dividends to stockholders

(139,338)





(133,327)



Issuance of common stock





672



Tax withholding payments related to equity awards

(6,674)





(4,958)



Net cash used in financing activities

(439,453)





(432,637)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(9,425)





(4,868)



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

20,684





6,311



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,431,466





939,864



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

1,452,150





$

946,175



Supplemental cash flow disclosures:







Income taxes paid

$

100,657





$

91,972



Interest paid

$

39,980





$

35,176



Non-cash activities:







Accrued purchase of land, property and equipment - investing activities

$

24,392





$

17,137



Contingent consideration payable - financing activities

$

178





$

303



Dividends payable - financing activities

$

779





$

1,388



Unsettled common stock repurchase - financing activities

$

6,000





$



Accrued debt issuance costs - financing activities

$





$

193



 

 

KLA Corporation

Segment Information (Unaudited)

 

The following is a summary of results for each of our four reportable segments and reconciliation to total revenues for the indicated periods:

 



Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands)

2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues:















Semiconductor Process Control

$

1,506,140





$

1,177,777





$

4,154,278





$

3,588,839



Specialty Semiconductor Process

91,724





85,083





271,264





229,328



PCB, Display and Component Inspection

205,202





160,411





565,646





525,242



Other

149





469





739





3,217



Total revenues for reportable segments

1,803,215





1,423,740





4,991,927





4,346,626



Corporate allocation and effects of foreign exchange rates

558





224





1,336





205



Total revenues

$

1,803,773





$

1,423,964





$

4,993,263





$

4,346,831



 

 

KLA Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Supplemental Information

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share

 







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



(In thousands, except per share amounts)



March 31,

2021



Dec. 31,

2020



March 31,

2020



March 31,

2021



March 31,

2020

GAAP net income attributable to KLA



$

567,496





$

457,251





$

78,452





$

1,445,314





$

805,532



Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:























Acquisition-related charges

a

52,973





53,099





55,022





156,547





188,778





Restructuring, severance and other charges

b

(1,534)





3,960





5,432





5,679





8,218





Goodwill impairment

c









256,649









256,649





Loss on extinguishment of debt

d









22,538









22,538





Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

e

(17,866)





(17,552)





(23,604)





(52,431)





(67,375)





Discrete tax items

f

(2,967)





7,381





(5,551)





21,901





(5,551)



Non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA



$

598,102





$

504,139





$

388,938





$

1,577,010





$

1,208,789



GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA



$

3.66





$

2.94





$

0.50





$

9.28





$

5.08



Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA



$

3.85





$

3.24





$

2.47





$

10.12





$

7.62



Shares used in diluted shares calculation



155,159





155,560





157,172





155,789





158,586



 

 

Pre-tax impact of GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments included in Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations

 

(In thousands)

Acquisition - Related Charges



Restructuring, Severance and Other Charges



Goodwill Impairment



Debt Extinguishment Loss



Total pre-tax GAAP to non-GAAP Adjustments

Three months ended March 31, 2021



















Costs of revenues

$

40,309





$

701





$





$





$

41,010



Research and development





147













147



Selling, general and administrative

12,664





2,075













14,739



Other expense (income), net





(4,457)













(4,457)



Total in three months ended March 31, 2021

$

52,973





$

(1,534)





$





$





$

51,439



Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020



















Costs of revenues

$

38,738





$

765





$





$





$

39,503



Research and development





1,432













1,432



Selling, general and administrative

14,361





2,450













16,811



Other expense (income), net





(687)













(687)



Total in three months ended Dec. 31, 2020

$

53,099





$

3,960





$





$





$

57,059



Three months ended March 31, 2020



















Costs of revenues

$

36,850





$

483





$





$





$

37,333



Research and development





685













685



Selling, general and administrative

18,172





4,264













22,436



Goodwill impairment









256,649









256,649



Loss on extinguishment of debt













22,538





22,538



Total in three months ended March 31, 2020

$

55,022





$

5,432





$

256,649





$

22,538





$

339,641



 

 

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

 





Three Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands)



2021



2020

Net cash provided by operating activities



$

646,150





$

442,028



Capital expenditures



(61,183)





(43,445)



Free Cash Flow



$

584,967





$

398,583



 

 

 

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Guidance

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

 





Three Months Ending June 30, 2021

(In millions, except per share amounts)



Low



High

GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA



$3.20



$4.08

Acquisition-related charges

a

0.34



0.34

Restructuring, severance and other charges

b

0.04



0.04

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

e

(0.11)



(0.11)

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA



$3.47



$4.35

Shares used in net income per diluted share calculation



154.5



154.5

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin

 





Three Months Ending June 30, 2021





Low



High

GAAP gross margin



58%



61%

Acquisition-related charges

a

3%



2%

Non-GAAP gross margin



61%



63%

 

The Non-GAAP and supplemental information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, KLA's financial results presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

To supplement our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain costs and expenses, as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our operating performance and our prospects in the future. Specifically, we believe that the non-GAAP information, including non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA, non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA and Free Cash Flow, provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results to help investors compare our operating performances with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics are inherently subject to significant discretion (for example, determining which costs and expenses to exclude when calculating such a metric). As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP. The following are descriptions of the adjustments made to reconcile GAAP net income attributable to KLA to non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA:

a. 

Acquisition-related charges primarily include amortization of intangible assets and other acquisition-related adjustments including adjustments for the fair valuation of inventory and backlog, and transaction costs associated with our acquisitions, primarily Orbotech.

 

b. 

Restructuring, severance and other charges primarily include costs associated with employee severance, acceleration of certain stock-based compensation arrangements, and other exit costs.

 

c. 

Goodwill impairment included non-cash expense recognized as a result of KLA's annual testing for goodwill impairment performed in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year. The impairment charge resulted from the downward revision of financial outlook for the acquired Orbotech business as well as the impact of elevated risk and macroeconomic slowdown driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

d.

 Loss on extinguishment of debt included a pre-tax loss on early extinguishment of the $500 million 4.125% Senior Notes due in November 2021.

 

e.

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments includes the income tax effects of the excluded items noted above.

 

f. 

Discrete tax items in the three months ended March 31, 2021 primarily relate to a tax benefit of $3.0 million due to a decrease in deferred tax liability on purchased intangibles relating to a decrease in the effective income tax rate in Israel. Discrete tax items in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020 consist primarily of a tax expense of $4.0 million from an internal restructuring. Discrete tax items in the nine months ended March 31, 2021 primarily include the aforementioned items as well as a tax expense of $14.0 million due to an increase in deferred tax liability on purchased intangibles relating to an increase in the United Kingdom statutory income tax rate.  Discrete tax items in the three months and nine months ended March 31, 2020 include a decrease in deferred tax liability for an unrealized gain on investments held for sale by subsidiaries of the acquired Orbotech business.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kla-corporation-reports-fiscal-2021-third-quarter-results-301280599.html

SOURCE KLA Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.