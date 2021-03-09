INDIANAPOLIS and TAMPA, Fla., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "KLaunch is excited to announce our partnership with YourHome1Source®, and the newly announced Your Home SuperStore® featuring kathy ireland® Home," said Josh Ross, Co-Founder and CEO of KLaunch. "Our managed immersive text solutions will exponentially amplify the digital and personalized experience for these brands and their consumers," Ross continued. "Business is all about relationships, and personalizing brand interactions through the convenience and immediacy of text messaging provides stronger conversion rates which ultimately translate into stronger brand loyalty and increased sales."
"We are delighted to announce our new partnership with KLaunch. We are continuously exploring the most cutting-edge and newest technology to bring to our customers, to make their shopping experience more time efficient and enjoyable. KLaunch is a great way for us to interact with our customers via text, expose them to our wonderful products and get to know them even better" says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide.
"Interaction with today's mobile consumer is the key to transacting. That's why KLaunch technology is so powerful. It takes managed text and AI engagement to the next level for mobile shoppers. KLaunch engages people IMMEDIATELY with text images, videos, and product offers on smart devices. This is text interaction as never experienced before. KLaunch technology increases conversions. It exceeds the effectiveness of email campaigns and other ad placements. It quickly matches consumer needs with solutions, and in the palm of one's hand. Now that's a game-changer. Congratulations to CEO, Josh Ross and the team at KLaunch on their developments. We're thrilled and honored to partner with KLaunch.", says Sean Stockell, Publisher of YourHome1Source®.
About KLaunch https://klaunch.io/
KLaunch, a subsidiary of the global communication software company, Kerauno, is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. KLaunch provides turn-key managed text solutions that deliver tangible outcomes through experiential, personalized, and immersive text messaging campaigns. KLaunch builds valuable relationships through fully managed text engagement services and text messaging optimization (TMO) for B2B and B2C companies, government agencies, and non-profits. The firm uses proprietary communication practices, methodologies, the science of words, data and AI bot technology proven to build relationships and increase revenue. For more information visit klaunch.io or text "KLaunch" to 55433.
ABOUT YOURHOME1SOURCE® https://www.yourhome1source.com/
YourHome1Source® (YH1S.com), America's Resource on Homeownership® is a leading online resource for home buyers and homeowners covering many home-related topics including home buying, building, remodeling, furnishing & décor, home loans, insurance, home inspections, home security, smart-home technology and more. Visitors find tips, emerging product announcements, savings opportunities and home project solutions, and can view hundreds of home product videos on Your Home TV. Other resources include home plan and resource books, home valuation tool, home budget worksheet, mortgage calculator, photo galleries, checklists on home loans, buying, selling, building and access to free credit reports, credit scores and ways to protect personal identity and financial information.
About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®): https://www.kathyireland.com/
kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine twice nationally and twice globally (2012, 2016). kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Among kiWW® companies is historic making firsts. Ms. Ireland's artist management clients have included Elizabeth Taylor, Janet Jackson, Vanessa Williams, 7-time Grammy Award winners Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr., whose new album, Blackbird: Lennon-McCartney Icons is among America's best-selling presale albums, according to iTunes. The record will be released April 30th, and is on kiWW's own label, EE1 / BMG, making Ireland one of the few women in history to own an independent and successful recording company.
Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including: YWCA Greater Los Angeles for which she is an Ambassador, Dream Foundation, Providence Educational Foundation, 911 for Kids/AEFK, Hardwire International and the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Kathy is International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Kathy is named an Ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.
Media Contact
Sean D Stockell, Your Home Digital, LLC, 8132407881, sean@yourhome1source.com
SOURCE Your Home Digital, LLC