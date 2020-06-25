- Klaytn begins a pilot program of 'Klaytn Improvement Reserve' to reward those committed to maintaining a sustainable ecosystem growth of Klaytn
- Program supports partners' contribution towards Klaytn infrastructure support, developer experience enhancement, or community building initiatives
- Klaytn's devtools partner 'Ozys' to become the first recipient of the pilot
SEOUL, South Korea, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaytn, the public blockchain project of Korea's Internet giant, Kakao (KRX: 035720), today announced the launch of a pilot program of 'Klaytn Improvement Reserve' and selected its devtools partner 'Ozys' as the first recipient of the program.
Klaytn Improvement Reserve, also known as KIR, is a KLAY reward system allocated for partners committed to maintaining a sustainable Klaytn ecosystem growth through enhancing development environment or initiating community building projects.
The first recipient of the pilot KIR is the Korea-based blockchain project Ozys, which recently entered into a devtools partnership with Klaytn to build and operate developer tools and services for Klaytn usability optimization. As a part of its first project, Ozys has added new features to 'Klaytnscope,' the block explorer that monitors block activities on the Klaytn platform, which is to be released on the 29th.
The renewed Klaytnscope will include event logs viewer, internal transactions analyzer that presents KLAY transfer history based on contract calls, 'Token Information' page that presents token transfer history and balance by account or token, and Token information viewer (source code, compiler version, etc.) for verified tokens.
Klaytn will offer Ozys with a wide range of support. In addition to KLAY reward through KIR, Klaytn will also provide development support and co-marketing programs. In the meantime, the official KIR program is set to launch later this year. Any interested projects or partners will be able to submit an application through the official Klaytn website.
"KIR is a token economy reward system that encourages partners to contribute to Klaytn ecosystem as well as gain financial benefit," said Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X, heading the development of Klaytn. He added, "We will support our partners' various initiatives towards building a stronger Klaytn platform and ecosystem."
Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain affiliate of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing an intuitive development environment and a friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency.
