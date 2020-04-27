- Klaytn is a public blockchain platform designed to support businesses in various sectors to build services equipped with transparency, integrity and security
- Previously listed on Liquid Global's BTC market last month, Klaytn's token KLAY is now also listed on its USDT market
SEOUL, South Korea, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaytn, the public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, which is the blockchain affiliate of South Korean Internet giant Kakao, today announced that its KLAY token is now listed on Liquid Global's USDT market.
Klaytn is a public blockchain network offering a business-friendly development platform to enable entrepreneurs build and operate highly usable blockchain applications for a wide range of end-users. To realize its vision of mass blockchain adoption, Klaytn offers a business-centric, enterprise-grade blockchain ecosystem based on highly scalable and reliable infrastructure.
The Singapore-based Liquid Global is a cryptocurrency platform that offers trading and exchange services powered by blockchain technology. As one of the world's largest crypto-fiat platform by transaction volume, Liquid is headquartered in Japan with global offices in Singapore and Vietnam.
"With the official introduction of KLAY on Liquid Global's USDT market, we expect more developers and service providers to participate in the global expansion of the Klaytn ecosystem," said Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X, who heads the development of the Klaytn platform.
About Klaytn (https://www.klaytn.com/)
Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain subsidiary of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing intuitive development environment and friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency.
