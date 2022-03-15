MIAMI, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Klika Tech, an Advanced Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) announced today it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Customer Experience (DCX) Competency status. AWS DCX Partners support all phases of customers' Digital Transformation journeys, help companies to change their business models, and adapt to the new market realities.
"With Digital technologies becoming critical elements of modern global enterprises customers expect world class technology and partners to build for the ever-changing demands of today's markets, and Klika Tech delivers much needed experience and capabilities," said Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO of Klika Tech. "Our team is thrilled to be recognized for our ability to help customers achieve their Digital Transformation goals and deliver reliable, secure and exceptional digital customer experiences, anywhere."
Achieving the AWS DCX Competency highlights Klika Tech's specialized technical proficiency solving business' customer engagement problems and accelerating the implementation of end-to-end solutions at all phases of a digital customer journey. AWS recognized several industry award-winning Klika Tech implementations that have improved customer experiences across diverse industries, including:
- LUCI: a machine vision, AI and data analytics platform for power wheelchairs that enables a safer, more comfortable and more inclusive experience for riders. The integration of hardware and software uses AWS Cloud and Voice services to manage and act on sensor data for real-time security, stability, and connectivity.
- Redken - L'Oreal Group: a content management and mobile application platform that gives hair stylists on-demand access to important product information and techniques when working in-salon with customers. Redken Style Station improved in-salon experiences by providing seamless, virtual access to product information, technique training and more.
- Quext: a platform built on AWS that streamlines the creation of smart living experiences for multi-unit property owners and tenants. Custom IoT devices in each apartment enable owners and residents to manage their lifestyle preferences through a mobile app with property-wide management supported by a LoRaWAN network.
See Klika Tech's project portfolio for more examples of how the company helps customers' digital transformations, from improved end-user experiences to content management and from marketing automation to digital commerce and data analytics.
ABOUT KLIKA TECH
Klika Tech architects, builds, and deploys, custom edge-to-cloud IoT and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning solutions for startups and Fortune 500 companies consistently delivering innovative and disruptive IoT projects for diverse customers. With headquarters in the U.S. and operations across North America, Europe and Central Asia, Klika Tech delivers solutions for smart living, automotive, smart mobility, industrial, manufacturing, connected healthcare, retail, and agriculture, asset tracking and logistics. Klika Tech is an Advanced Consulting, IoT Competency and Digital Customer Experience Competency Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) with AWS Service Delivery designations for AWS IoT Core Services, AWS IoT Greengrass, Amazon API Gateway, AWS CloudFormation, and AWS Lambda. For more information visit http://www.klika-tech.com
