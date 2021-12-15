MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Klika Tech, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, announced today that it has attained AWS IoT Greengrass Service Delivery designation, the company's fifth Service Delivery designation.
Klika Tech is one of two companies to attain both AWS IoT Competency and AWS IoT Greengrass Service Delivery designation. AWS acknowledged Klika Tech's expertise with AWS IoT Greengrass following a review of the company's technical proficiency and verification of successful customer outcomes using AWS IoT Greengrass. The AWS Service Delivery Program showcases companies in the Amazon Partner Network (APN) who have proven expertise to deliver specific AWS services. The AWS program reinforces customer confidence that as an AWS partner, Klika Tech will deliver innovative solutions seamlessly on AWS.
"Achieving the AWS IoT Greengrass Service Delivery designation is another step in our strategic engagement with AWS highlighting our proficiency with AWS and AWS IoT services," said Klika Tech Co-CEO and President Gennadiy M Borisov. "Our team is dedicated to helping customers architect, build, deploy and manage Internet of Things (IoT) driven Edge to Cloud solutions and applications at scale. With AWS IoT Greengrass we're enabling edge data processing and decision making providing the agility that helps customers reach their business innovation goals."
Examples of Klika Tech's proficiency with AWS IoT Greengrass include an Award-winning edge-to-cloud data collection and management platform that leverages Machine Learning (ML) for anomaly detection in industrial equipment and relies on AWS IoT Greengrass for data pre-processing at the edge.
ABOUT KLIKA TECH
Klika Tech is a global IoT and Cloud-native product and solutions development company headquartered in the U.S. with operations and offices across North America, Europe and Asia. Founded in 2013 by business-oriented technologists, the company co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and cloud solutions for a range of industries including smart home / building / city platforms, connected healthcare, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking and logistics, automotive / smart mobility, and edge to cloud integrations. Klika Tech is an Advanced Consulting and IoT Competency Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) with AWS Service Delivery designations for AWS IoT Core Services, AWS IoT Greengrass, Amazon API Gateway, AWS CloudFormation, and AWS Lambda. For more information visit http://www.klika-tech.com
