MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Klika Tech today announced two sales and management leaders have joined the company to develop Internet of Things and Cloud-native projects in the U.S. and Europe.
Manolo Morales joins Klika Tech as Head of Business Development, Americas. Based in Klika Tech's home city of Miami, Manolo is a sales and business development executive with more than 15 years experience in Machine-to-Machine, IoT, Telecommunications, RF and Wireless solutions for a wide range of vertical markets including North and South America, Europe and Southeast Asia. Prior to Klika Tech, Manolo held senior executive roles at several Fortune 500 corporations including Arrow Electronics, Zebra Technologies, Motorola Inc., Millicom, NEC and Philips. He received his B.S. in Electronic Engineering from the Polytechnic School of São Paulo, Brazil and an MBA in International Business from the University of Miami, USA.
Ralf Kolb joins Klika Tech as Head of Business Development, DACH. Based in the Greater Munich area, Ralf serves the needs of clients in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Ralf brings over two decades of international sales and management experience in the Information Technology and Services industry. Previously he held senior positions at Olinqua, MiTAC Europe, and Barco, where he developed significant experience in customer Digital Transformations, IoT solutions platforms, DevOps, Databases, Devices, Big Data and more. He earned a Dipl.-Wirtschaftsingenieur from Hochschule Mannheim University of Applied Sciences in Mannheim, Germany.
Manolo and Ralf join Klika Tech following a period of significant growth for the company. Both are responsible for supporting the company's technology partners and customers as well as its global engineering teams to drive innovative IoT developments.
Klika Tech is a global IoT and Cloud-native product and solutions development company headquartered in the U.S. with operations and offices across North America, Europe and Asia. Founded in 2013 by business-oriented technologists, the company co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and cloud solutions for industries and applications including smart home, building, and city platforms, connected healthcare, retail, and agriculture, and asset tracking and logistics, automotive, smart mobility, and edge to cloud integrations. Klika Tech is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting and IoT Competency Partner and is differentiated by AWS for achieving Service Delivery Partner status for AWS IoT Core Services, Amazon API Gateway, AWS CloudFormation and AWS Lambda.
