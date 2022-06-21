During the June 21-23 event, Klika Tech along with partners including Amazon Web Services (AWS) will introduce co-created IoT and Cloud solutions to help businesses develop and deploy fleets of devices faster, detect equipment anomalies, track assets, and improve business ROI.
NUREMBERG, Germany, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Klika Tech will join select partners at EmbeddedWorld '22 demonstrating "AWS IoT and Cloud Everywhere" innovations to drive digital transformations and better business outcomes.
During the June 21-23 event in Nuremberg, Germany, Klika Tech will showcase co-created solution accelerators together with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and select hardware partners.
TINYML FOR HVAC EQUIPMENT ANOMALY DETECTION AT THE EDGE WITH INFINEON
Infineon Booth Hall 4A, Booth 138 June 21-23
- Klika Tech and Infineon will demonstrate how to connect and monitor HVAC systems ensuring equipment status data is available to predict anomaly detection in real-time, enabling the rapid development and deployment of applications tailored to meet the specific needs of your use cases. See our solution brief here for details.
ASSET TRACKING AND INTELLIGENCE WITH QUECTEL
Quectel Booth Hall 5, booth 171 June 21-23
- Klika Tech and Quectel will demonstrate a Cloud-based asset tracking solution accelerator improving IoT asset tracking efficiency to make data driven decision in real-time. See our solution brief here for details.
DEVELOP, BUILD, AND TEST IOT DEVICES FASTER WITH AWS DEVICE ADVISOR
AWS Booth Hall 4, Booth 548 on June 23rd
- Learn how Klika Tech leverages AWS Device Advisor, a cloud based managed service to lower firmware development costs and complexity, connecting massive fleets of devices using cloud-based test capabilities, before devices are deployed. See our solution brief here for details
IIoT ANOMALY DETECTION AT THE EDGE WITH STMICROELECTRONICS AND AWS
STMicroelectronics Booth Hall 4, Booth 548 on June 23rd
- Klika Tech and STMicroelectronics will demonstrate industrial equipment anomaly detection platform featuring tinyML Machine Learning (ML) for monitoring conditions at the edge. The live demonstration featuring Klika Tech's tinyML tools for managing down-sized ML on STMicroelectronics' MCUs, detect system anomalies to optimize industrial equipment performance and update, while lowering maintenance costs. See our solutions brief here for details.
ABOUT KLIKA TECH
Klika Tech designs, builds, deploys, and manages edge-to-cloud IoT and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) solutions for our global customers. Launched in 2013, we are a global company headquartered in the U.S., with offices in North America, Europe, and Central Asia. We specialize in building advanced solutions for smart living, automotive, smart mobility, industrial, manufacturing, connected healthcare, retail, agriculture, asset tracking, and logistics. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT and AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency Partner with AWS Service Validations in AWS IoT Core Delivery, AWS IoT Greengrass Delivery, Amazon API Gateway Delivery, AWS CloudFormation Delivery, and AWS Lambda Delivery. For details visit http://www.klika-tech.com and contact us to discuss your digital transformation needs.
