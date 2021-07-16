MIAMI, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Klika Tech, Inc., a U.S.-based global developer of end-to-end IoT and Cloud-native solutions, today announced its participation in the Astana Hub, the largest community of independent international technology startups in Central Asia.
The announcement comes nearly one-year after Klika Tech opened an R&D and global delivery operations regional office in the Republic of Kazakhstan to create opportunities for developers from across the region. Astana Hub technology park is tech community developed in partnership with companies including Lenovo, Huawei, UNICEF, Go Global World and more.
Klika Tech is now among the international companies of the 500+ business members of Astana Hub who are helping Kazakhstan become one of the fastest growing regions for tech companies who are locating to the area with solid government support.
Said Val Kamenski, Сo-CEO & COO of Klika Tech: "The entire Kazakhstan region embraces a unique attitude and vision towards IoT adoption. The government is paying special attention to the evolution of the technology and has deep appreciation for fostering the talent among its citizens and welcoming the workers who are entering the region to be a part of the ongoing evolution. This is an amazing location for growing our team and we are grateful to work along-side a community of open-minded people who share our vision of the power of new technologies."
Said Gennadiy M Borisov, President and Co-CEO of Klika Tech: "Innovation is a key factor in our ongoing growth, and we are excited to be a part of the expansion of one of Asia's most business-forward hubs. From this office we are growing our team of local talent to support our delivery of leading IoT and Cloud solutions for regional and international companies as we continue to expand."
Klika Tech today has more than 200 people working in development and management locations across North America, Europe and Asia and is an Amazon Web Services Advanced Consulting and IoT Competency Partner. Klika Tech's professionals provide a range of expertise in end-to-end IoT product and solutions development, including hardware prototyping, firmware development, cloud architecture & applications, and mobile applications development.
The prominent tech development center was founded in 2018 and is supported by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, as well as the electronic government of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Non-Kazakh participants' projects must correspond to one of Astana Hub's priorities, including software development, design, elaboration and implementation of IT systems. Klika Tech is working with government services towards business benefits of locating in the region and a goal of hiring several dozen professionals to join the team.
Said Magzhan Madiyev, CEO of Astana Hub: "Astana Hub is the priority project for digital modernization of our country. The hub aims to develop innovative tech projects, help tech companies grow, scale and attract investment and become an epicenter of professional talent from around the globe – it has become Kazakhstan's Silicon Valley, and Klika Tech is a perfect addition to the foreign tech companies who have opened offices to take advantage of the opportunity to work with talented people from across the region while lowering operating costs and benefit from everything Astana Hub has to offer."
About Klika Tech
Klika Tech is an IoT & Cloud-native product and solutions development company headquartered in the U.S. with development and management locations across North America, Europe and Asia. Founded in 2013 by business-oriented technologists, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, smart mobility, and cloud IoT hub integrations. Klika Tech is an AWS IoT Competency and an Advanced Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network with Service Delivery Designations for AWS IoT Core, Amazon API Gateway, AWS CloudFormation, and AWS Lambda.
For more information, email: contact@klika-tech.com
Media Contact
Joe McGurk, Klika Tech, +1 9175245132, jtmcgurk@klika-tech.com
SOURCE Klika Tech