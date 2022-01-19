MIAMI, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Klika Tech, an award-winning IoT and Cloud-native product and solutions development company, has joined the tinyML Foundation as a Strategic Partner to provide technical, cross-industry expertise as the organization advances Machine Learning for on-device data analytics and decision making at the edge.
The tinyML Foundation and its over 60 sponsor companies are the primary force behind the rapidly expanding field of ML technologies and applications that help businesses shift data analytics from the cloud to the edge using hardware, software, and ML algorithms to perform decision making. Klika Tech joins the organization as a Platinum Sponsor as the demand for dynamic tinyML use cases emerge with a focus on memory constrained devices for equipment level decision making. Among the primary drivers for deploying tinyML are enabling businesses to overcome decision latency, strengthen data privacy, and reduce data transfer costs at the edge.
"We are excited about Klika Tech, with its multidisciplinary experience in solving real business problems with integrations of hardware, software, and custom ML models, joining us as a Strategic Partner. Small machine learning models, hardware, and software co-design and integration is at the heart of tinyML. We are looking forward to collaborating with the Klika Tech team on accelerating tinyML ecosystem growth and the ongoing popularization of tinyML," said Evgeni Gousev, chair of the tinyML Foundation Board of Directors.
The tinyML Foundation, since its inaugural tinyML Summit in March 2019 has rapidly grown as a nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of tinyML technologies and innovations. The organization now counts 7,000+ tinyML-oriented professionals world-wide and a roster of 25 Strategic Partners.
"We are only at the beginning of realizing the full potential of tinyML and the full business value of facilitating ML inference close to where data originates," said Klika Tech Co-CEO and President Gennadiy M Borisov. "We are excited to join the tinyML Foundation at the forefront of AI/ML revolution where tinyML can empower resource-constrained devices to be better, smarter, and more responsive elements of operations."
To learn more about the emerging impact of tinyML for business, join Klika Tech January 27th at 1:00 pm EST for a LinkedIn Live discussion surrounding the shift of compute intensive ML functions from the cloud as tinyML pulls it closer to where data originates. Reserve a seat today at: https://bit.ly/klikatech_tinyml.
ABOUT KLIKA TECH
Klika Tech is a global IoT and Cloud-native product and solutions development company headquartered in the U.S. with operations and offices across North America, Europe and Asia. Founded in 2013, the company co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and cloud solutions for a range of industries including smart home / building / city platforms, connected healthcare, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking and logistics, automotive / smart mobility, and edge to cloud integrations. Klika Tech is an Advanced Consulting and IoT Competency Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) with AWS Service Delivery designations for AWS IoT Core Services, AWS IoT Greengrass, Amazon API Gateway, AWS CloudFormation, and AWS Lambda. For more information visit http://www.klika-tech.com
ABOUT tinyML FOUNDATION
Headquartered in Silicon Valley (Los Altos, California), tinyML Foundation (http://www.tinyml.org) is a non-profit organization with the mission to accelerate the growth of a prosperous and integrated global community of hardware, software, machine learning, data scientists, systems engineers, designers, product, and business application people developing leading edge energy efficient machine learning computing. The goal is to connect various technologies and innovations in the domain of machine intelligence to enormous product and business opportunities to drive value creation across the whole ecosystem.
