BOULDER, Colo., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redeam (www.redeam.com), the leading and only independent global connectivity stack with digitized channel management and voucher redemption/reconciliation solutions for the Experiences industry, and Klook (www.klook.com), a world-leading travel activities and services booking platform, today announced a joint partnership to bring new marketing reach and guest bookings to North American operators. Coupling Klook's advisory approach towards its operator partners, particularly regarding content marketing and recommendations on best practices, and its award-winning app with Redeam's automation will provide new suppliers with significant ease to reach new potential guests during the travel recovery period. Klook's focus has been on empowering travelers around the world to discover, book and experience the best things-to-do anywhere, anytime.
"Klook's strong reputation precedes this partnership, which it's important for our collaboration to achieve its shared objective of aiding more operators during these challenging times," said Redeam CEO Melanie Meador. Martin Harlow, Redeam's Director of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development added, "Everyone in the experiences sector ecosystem realizes that now, more than ever, we need to provide contactless solutions to expedite the return of travelers' confidence and trust. This partnership will help make seamless guest experiences a reality for whole sections of our market."
"We are excited to enrich our offerings in North America by partnering with Redeam," Said Wilfred Fan, Klook Chief Commercial Officer. "Addressing the new normal of travel is fundamental to the recovery of our industry. Operators are now more ready than ever to bring their activities online, preparing to capture the surging demand of mobile-savvy millennial travelers. With the industry and customer insights from Klook, operator partners are enabled to make well-informed decisions to transform and optimize their service operations. Teams at Klook also contribute creative marketing ideas to operators when it comes to attracting diverse and dynamic customers from over 100 markets around the world."
To learn more about how Redeam serves the travel ecosystem by seamlessly connecting tour, attraction, and activity operators to the reseller and digital travel agencies that expand distribution and sell more tickets around the world, visit the Redeam website. To learn how Klook makes getting new bookings so much easier for operators, visit the Klook website.
