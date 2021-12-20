CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Klover, the free financial services platform, today announced the appointment of Pinterest executive, Meredith Guerriero, as the company's Chief Operating Officer. Guerriero, alongside co-founders, Brian Mandelbaum, CEO and Dominic Bennett, CTO, will lead the charge in creating a new type of bank delivering income to consumers along with free financial services and products.
A whopping 125 million U.S. adults live paycheck to paycheck. Klover was founded with the intention of leveling the financial playing field of all consumers via the value of their unique data. By leveraging first-party transaction data users share voluntarily, Klover partners with brands to provide personalized recommendations to help them make smarter financial decisions.
"Money is such an emotional thing. I grew up living paycheck-to-paycheck and understand how essential a service like Klover can be to millions of Americans. That is what attracted me to join the team," said Guerriero. "I strongly believe in Klover's mission to level the playing field by improving the financial lives of people through free tools and services driven by you. It's time the power was placed back into the hands of consumers."
Due to the emerging Apple and Google rules impacting efficiency and targeting available to advertisers, Klover offers a proven alternative in the market. The company will be entering into full-service banking, offering consumers meaningful, free financial health-focused tools and services that will pay users for money spent and actions taken. The company will be offering users a combination of the community bank feel and the advanced technological power of today's high tech banking apps. Currently, Klover has 3 million users and has experienced over 1000 percent growth in the past year.
Guerriero has a long distinguished career in building and growing billion dollar businesses across large tech companies. Most recently she was Vice President of Sales and Partnerships at Pinterest where she was hired to build the business and execute pre-IPO strategies. She was responsible for over one-third of the company's revenue with Fortune 500 partners and managed the direct sales team. Prior to Pinterest, Guerriero was brought to Facebook in 2015 to develop the nascent health sector. She succeeded in navigating the highly complex regulatory and policy constrained businesses across the politics, advocacy, nonprofits, grocery and drugstore verticals as well. Before Facebook she spent 10 years at Google working her way up to Global Director of Automotive and eventually the Global Director, Programmatic Platforms & Solutions.
"We have a real opportunity to remove the shame and embarrassment that surrounds personal finances," continued Guerriero. "We have hit an all-time high of families living paycheck-to-paycheck, and I want to help give them a different path using a new asset, data. Most importantly, I'm very passionate about leading by example to pave the path for women. Female representation in the C-suite, especially in Fintech, is lacking. I want to change that. Excited to see the impact we make!"
###
About Klover
Klover's mission is to level the financial playing field of all consumers via the value of their unique data. Using Klover's platform, millions of consumers can access their earned wages, savings tools and rewards in seconds with no interest, no credit check and no hidden fees. Unlike many financial institutions that rely heavily on consumer fees, Klover's business model revolves around leveraging consumer-permissioned data and insights in concert with trusted partners. Klover was founded in 2019 and is based in Chicago. For more information, visit http://www.joinklover.com.
Media Contact
Tisha Ferraro, The Key PR, 7758488231, tisha@thekeypr.com
SOURCE Klover