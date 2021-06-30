AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KMX Technologies, LLC ("KMX"), a global market leader in membrane distillation, water treatment, and critical mineral recovery, today announced the execution of an MOU with Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. to commence commercial production of KMX's proprietary Generation III membrane technology with PTFE hollow fiber membranes.
The partnership combines Sumitomo's PTFE POREFLON membrane manufacturing leadership with KMX's proprietary next generation membrane distillation module, process, and design to create market leading advanced treatment solutions.
Sumitomo's underlying POREFLON materials coupled with KMX's Generation III membrane module and process designs create a cost competitive commercial solution for delivering zero-liquid discharge (ZLD).
The underlying product gives KMX a unique tech-enabled water-as-a-service offering that allows industrial customers a low-cost option for high-end and challenging water treatment needs.
Dr. Sean Ghayeni, Head of Technology at KMX said, "we are excited about this partnership as Sumitomo's PTFE membranes can tolerate harsh solutions with high and low pH values, higher water temperatures and high salt concentrations." Dr. Ghayeni continued, "KMX's membrane distillation technology uses Sumitomo PTFE membranes for a broad range of applications, such as treatment of harsh and concentrated wastewater streams including acid mine drainage, and recovery of valuable products such as lithium, gold, silver, nickel and Rare Earth Elements from waste streams."
KMX Technologies is a global leader in membrane distillation, water treatment, and critical mineral recovery. Our patented technology and processes were developed to address the world's toughest industrial water treatment and mineral recovery challenges. Utilizing a low temperature thermal process and a low-pressure operating system gives KMX an energy efficient design allowing us to deploy cost-saving solutions to various end markets.
Founded in 1897 in Osaka, Japan, Sumitomo Electric has extensive business operations in five industries: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Energy and Environment, and Industrial Materials.
