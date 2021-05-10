AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KMX Technologies, LLC ("KMX"), a global market leader in membrane distillation, water treatment, and mineral recovery, today announced the appointment of Jay Janson as Director of Sales and the development of an enhanced marketing strategy for the deployment of KMX's advanced water treatment systems.
The outlook for water treatment infrastructure spending continues to improve as post-pandemic stimulus and recovery plans come to fruition, and as heightened water treatment regulations and standards impact various industries. As a result, KMX is accelerating its water-as-a-service business model roll-out with the appointment of Mr. Janson, the establishment of various industry-specific channel partnerships, and the development of its enhanced marketing strategy.
As part of KMX's enhanced marketing efforts, the company will deploy its water-as-a-service sales strategy targeting four key market verticals, including mining, power & energy, industrials, and critical mineral extraction. Mr. Janson will lead sales efforts across the organization and brings significant experience and expertise to KMX's core mining vertical.
Mr. Janson has over 30 years of commercial development, executive leadership, and experience spanning several focus areas for KMX, including mining, specialty chemicals, and heavy industry. He has held commercial development and leadership roles at various leading water and industrial companies, including Nalco Water, Specialty Minerals, and National Starch & Chemical Company.
"It is a privilege to join forces with the committed and focused group of professionals at KMX Technologies", Mr. Janson said. "This is an exciting time to be in the water and mineral recovery spaces, with our team and technologies playing a pivotal role in delivering on solutions to some of the most pressing needs across the globe", he added.
KMX Executive Chairman, Zachary Sadow, said, "We are thrilled to have Jay lead KMX's sales efforts. He brings significant reach and experience in mining, heavy industries, and across various water stressed regions."
About KMX Technologies:
KMX Technologies is a global leader in membrane distillation water treatment, and mineral recovery. Our patented technology and processes were developed to address the world's toughest industrial water treatment and mineral recovery challenges. Utilizing a low temperature thermal process and a low-pressure operating system gives KMX an energy efficient design allowing us to deploy cost-saving solutions to various end markets.
