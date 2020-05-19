BALTIMORE, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- knctrr, a Baltimore-based startup that just two months ago released their Version 1.0 webapp, announced that it is now helping small businesses prosper daily. The knctrr app helps solopreneurs and small businesses find and hire freelancers and other small businesses from within their local community. Rather than outsource overseas or across the country, knctrr gives customers the power to find a graphic designer, copywriter, developer, etc., right around the corner from them. Not only does this keep the money local, but small businesses get to work with providers who are in tune with local culture and have a direct connection to the community they're helping. Users are loving the platform, and the company is thrilled with their growth, helping more people and putting more money into knctrr users' pockets every month.
The knctrr platform, focused on bringing personal connection and trust back into the online services marketplace, achieves this through a number of features, most notably:
- "Local" and "network" tabs, integrated in knctrr's search, allow you to support your neighborhood, or, if you can't find someone in your community, you can support your network by hiring a friend of a friend.
- Recommendations and mutual connections replace the internet's antiquated review system. Rather than sift through strangers' reviews, knctrr users get a recommendation from a friend or coworker. This lets new providers break into otherwise competitive marketplaces by using a trusted recommendation to cut through the noise.
Clarissa, a prolific designer on knctrr, has this to say:
"I'm so glad I discovered knctrr. You've been the only app that's consistently connected me with new customers! ... I've told all my friends about knctrr!"
CEO Art Binder couldn't be happier with the feedback. He and his team started knctrr to help people like Clarissa. "My vision was to connect people and help them. I love Baltimore and know so many creatives; and they're only the tip of the iceberg! I hated that all these opportunities were being sent thousands of miles away, when there is so much talent right here."
Currently focused on Baltimore and DC, knctrr is eager to expand and help even more small businesses prosper and grow their local communities.