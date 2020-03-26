ST. PAUL, Minn., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KnectIQ Inc., an innovator in cybersecurity, announced today that they have entered into a contract with Oakleaf Solutions, a Silicon Valley-based military contractor.
"Leveraging a unique and proprietary approach, KnectIQ provides a Trust Environment that enables the secure movement of critical data. By eliminating threat surfaces associated with current approaches, our patented technology provides secure authentication for trusted communication between devices, including those in wartime theaters," states KnectIQ CEO Ken Morris.
Led by retired Admiral Mark Heinrich, Oakleaf Solutions provides comprehensive and scalable solutions to customers seeking to secure and account for their workforce, data and assets. "Our aim is to engineer innovation technologies to further elevate and empower our clients and increase operational efficiencies. KnectIQ is an important cybersecurity partner and will become an integral component in our military and private sector offerings," states Oakleaf CEO Mark Heinrich.
By working together, KnectIQ will add world-leading enterprise class security to the critical inflight data that is the backbone of Oakleaf's heralded GRID ME NOW geo-locating enterprise platform.
"We are proud to be an important component of Oakleaf's industry leading tools, helping to safeguard not only assets, but personnel on the ground throughout the world," comments Ken Morris.
KnectIQ, Inc. is a privately held provider of innovative cybersecurity tools. Headquartered in St. Paul, MN since 2018, the firm is also registered to conduct business in the EU with an office in Luxembourg.
Editors Notes
Retired Admiral Mark Heinrich and CEO Ken Morris are available for interviews on this important collaboration.
CEO Ken Morris is available to discuss recent media reports on vulnerabilities with the increased use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).
If you would like more information about this announcement, please contact Paul Jaeb at paul.jaeb@knectiq.com.
Contact: Paul Jaeb
Telephone: 612-867-3111
Email: 236746@email4pr.com
Website: www.knectiq.com