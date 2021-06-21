FREDERICK, Md., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Knight Sky has announced our new product line – the Critical Communications Kits. The Critical Communication Kits, or CCK's, are designed by our engineers with over 30 years of on-site disaster response experience. So far, we have released 3 kits: the CCK-1000, CCK-2000, and the CCK-3000.
The CCK-1000 is the first of these – an updated Satellite Phone and Accessories Kit. This kit has pole-to-pole global coverage, with your choice of phone model and airtime plan. The phones have 4-6 hour talk time, and it comes with a solar panel power bank which allows the kit to be 100% off-grid.
The second kit is the CCK-2000, the Satellite Internet Hotspot Kit. This kit provides individuals or small teams a quick-deploy Internet hotspot that can be set up in minutes. This kit also comes with a solar panel and multiple power adapters so it can be powered in any situation.
The third is the CCK-3000, the Response Team Satellite Kit. This kit is perfect for a larger team and includes every accessory imaginable for multiple emergency response situations. The kit was constructed by our on-site disaster response experts and was modeled after FEMA's USAR cache requirements. It features high throughput that allows for video calls and streaming.
"Often the biggest challenge in disasters is the lack of available and flexible communication systems," said Steve Hailey, Vice President of Federal Sales at Knight Sky, LLC. "Government and businesses can no longer afford to let disaster communication systems be something nice to have -- these are a must-have. Knight Sky's Critical Communications Kits (CCK's) will keep organizations communicating in any situation."
All kits come in ruggedized cases that can be airline checked and are shipping ready.
