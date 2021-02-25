LAKEWOOD, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- J. Knipper and Company, Inc. (Knipper), a leading healthcare solutions company serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, has appointed James Caruso as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Caruso started at Knipper on February 1st.
"Jim is a seasoned financial professional with deep expertise in the field. His impressive record of achievements as a leader in both health care and consulting organizations make him a great fit for Knipper as we grow our existing business lines and build on our newly launched third-party logistics unit," said Mike Laferrera, Knipper President and CEO.
Mr. Caruso has 30 years of diverse experience in accounting, financial management, mergers and acquisitions, operations, information technology, auditing, and consulting. He most recently served as CFO of a home health care provider, where he worked as part of the leadership team to grow the organization significantly and was instrumental in the company's numerous acquisitions.
Previously, Mr. Caruso was a partner at a leading accounting and consulting firm, where he led the Finance & Accounting Outsourcing group for the Pennsylvania and New Jersey markets. He has also served in key leadership roles for a CPA firm, a manufacturing company, and two Fortune 500 companies.
"I am thrilled to be a part of Knipper and have already felt the great sense of community here with my colleagues," said Mr. Caruso. "This is a great time to join the company as we aim for aggressive growth, in 2021 and beyond, across all business units."
The appointment of Mr. Caruso caps off Knipper's new-look leadership team. Following a transformative year in 2020 where Knipper completed the acquisition of Eagle Pharmacy and successfully launched its 3PL unit, the company's leadership is poised to firmly place the company as the leader in end-to-end product solutions.
About J. Knipper and Company
For 35 years, J. Knipper and Company, Inc. has been purpose-built on a strong foundation of health care service, support, and excellence. J. Knipper and Company is the leader in the arena of sampling distribution, and provides prescriber validation, sample accountability, web ordering solutions and third-party logistics services to the Pharmaceutical and Life Science Industries. The company has locations throughout New Jersey, Indiana, Florida, and California. For more information on J. Knipper and Company, please visit http://www.knipper.com.
