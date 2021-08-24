BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kno2®, the company that enables interoperability at scale, makes repeat appearance on "Inc. Magazine" 2021 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing private companies ranking No.1544 with three-year sales growth rate of 304%.
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"Kno2's inclusion in Inc 5000 for the second year in a row is a direct result of the continued dedication and perseverance of our employees, the amazing partnerships we have developed, and our customers that use Kno2 daily to assist in providing high quality care to their patients," said Kno2 CEO Jon Elwell. "We were proud of last year's achievement of a ranking of no. 2107; moving up to 1544 is a great achievement inside a challenging year for everyone. Kno2's growth is not only a numerical achievement; more importantly, it demonstrates the adoption of interoperability in healthcare. With our recent Series A funding, we will continue to grow and stay laser focused on broad interoperability, made available to all through simple, cost effective tools that put the right patient information, in the right place at the right time."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About Kno2
Kno2® connects all participants across the care continuum, human or technology, for the secure, effortless and maximized exchange of patient information. Serving as healthcare's largest network aggregator, Kno2's patented API technology provides connectivity and exchange across every major national network, a growing number of regional networks such as HIE's, cloud fax, proprietary platforms that drive critical workflows, and continued expansion of EHR integrations. A technology vendor no longer has to be concerned with the heavy lift of connecting to each network and can stay focused to their core business and application, driving the best user experience possible within their technology. This is what it means to be Kno2 Connected™. To discover how to scale beyond time consuming, costly and antiquated point to point connections, visit http://www.kno2.com.
