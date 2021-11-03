BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kno2®, the company leading the future of healthcare communication, today announced that Therasa Bell, president and chief technology officer, has been elected by the membership body as a Director to the Board of the National Association for the Support of Long-Term Care (NASL). NASL represents the federal legislative and regulatory interests of ancillary service providers, focusing on the intersection of clinical, diagnostic testing and health information technology (Health IT) issues.
NASL's non-paid Directors support the work of NASL with mission-based leadership and strategic governance. NASL's Board of Directors work with the executive vice president on policy, strategy, industry relationships, and advocacy for the post-acute sectors.
"Kno2 has been an instrumental and integral member of NASL, and our IT Committee in particular, for the last several years. Now, we are delighted to welcome Kno2 President & CTO Therasa Bell to the NASL Board," commented NASL EVP Cynthia Morton. "We are confident that her passion for making digital health a reality for all providers and her expertise with driving connectedness will bolster NASL's efforts to advocate for those who are caring for America's most vulnerable citizens and to advance interoperability that includes the long term and post-acute care sector."
Therasa Bell has 20+ years of experience in driving connectivity, technology, and interoperability solutions to improve care coordination and communication. By working with and deploying IT solutions across healthcare including payers, health systems, large ambulatory clinics, post-acute providers and diagnostic service providers, Bell has extensive experience in understanding the innerworkings of the healthcare ecosystem, in particular, a narrow focus to how information is created, shared and reused throughout. As President and CTO, she is responsible for Kno2's innovation, vision and engineering, and holds six patents for patient information exchange under the company.
"Kno2 is passionate about driving connectivity to all of healthcare. From the inception of the company, we have worked tirelessly on behalf of providers that surround the health system but have not benefited from federal incentives for transitioning to interoperable exchange of PHI, many of whom are also members of NASL," said Therasa Bell. "As a respected and influential voice in the post-acute and senior community, NASL continually has the opportunity to shed light and lobby for important items that have meaningful impact on this community of providers we serve. Bell continues, "I am honored to have been selected, and look forward to the opportunity to work hard on behalf of NASL and our partners and customers."
Bell's two-year term begins immediately.
About NASL
The National Association for the Support of Long Term Care (NASL) is a trade association representing the legislative and regulatory interests of companies that provide care and rehabilitation therapy services (physical, occupational and speech-language pathology therapies); clinical laboratory and portable x-ray services; health information technology systems and solutions; and products such as complex medical equipment and specialized supplies for long term and post-acute care settings nationally. The mission of NASL is to advocate for high quality care for the patients we serve through working to advance legislative and regulatory policy that enables our members to support and achieve this goal. Visit http://www.nasl.org to learn more.
About Kno2
Kno2 is empowering healthcare technology vendors to finally realize the potential of true interoperability by unleashing connectivity everywhere, bringing patients and caregivers together. Through simple to use APIs, industry disrupting economics and our passion to include the underserved, Kno2 is democratizing healthcare communications and is defining the new connected future of healthcare. To learn more, visit http://www.kno2.com.
