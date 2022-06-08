Knoldus has been extensively developing solutions on Scala language for over a decade and constantly helping Global enterprises and startups build high-performance systems, data strategy and ML models based on Scala language. Knoldus' partnership with the Scala Center strengthens the company's position in the Scala community and is one of the few companies active in the development of Scala from the ground up. Knoldus has been working to create systems with next-generation capabilities that can offer even more support for companies interested in building a world-class technology to play as a differentiator among other industry players.
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Knoldus is honoured to be named to the Scala Center's official advisory board. Knoldus is the world's largest Fast Data Intelligence with Functional Programming organization. At Knoldus, our mission is "Helping Businesses Succeed with Technology." We empower global enterprises and SMEs by leveraging emerging future-ready technologies, bringing them a quantifiable competitive advantage. Recently, we announced Affiliate Partnership with EPFL Switzerland.
How Knoldus uses Scala
Knoldus started with Scala more than a decade ago. When we saw the potential of Scala technology for our clients and prospects, we moved quickly to start using it in all our engagements and reaped the benefits early enough to demonstrate the power of Scala in any technology development.
Scala is explicitly designed to express the most common programming patterns clearly, elegantly, concisely, and in a type-safe manner. It is a perfect combination of object-oriented and functional language concepts with rich syntax and type systems.
Knoldus has been regular at conferences and meetups as a presenter, sponsor, and participant. Our Scala-focused meetup groups have more than 500+ members in Toronto, 250+ members in the Netherlands, 300+ members in Singapore, and another 4,000+ members spread globally. As a high-end service and consulting organization focused on emerging tech, we would like to continue our association with Scala, its development, and evangelization of the language.
Our partnership with the Scala Center
The Scala Center, founded in 2016, is an open-source Scala foundation that aims to assist the space's long-term development. EPFL is a world-class research university in Lausanne, Switzerland, with a unit dedicated to it. The Scala Center is a language foundation dedicated to fostering long-term growth in the Scala open source community.
Knoldus is now an official member of the Scala Center's advisory board. The Advisory Board is made up of companies that want to help the open-source community and support their strategic commitment in Scala and associated technology.
As an affiliate partner, Knoldus is benefited with the capacity to vote in elections for the Scala Center's Advisory Board, the capacity to advise and vote on guidelines for Scala Center initiatives, recruitment possibilities at EPFL, get right of entry to the Scala Center's transparency reports, and the possibility to take part in the Scala Center's annual event.
If you would like to understand how the Fast Data Intelligence and Functional Programming paradigm can help your organization, then don't hesitate to get in touch with us at https://www.knoldus.com/contact-us/
If you have a strong interest in Scala or Functional Programming and want to work with the world's largest team of Functional Programming and Fast Data Intelligence engineers, see Knoldus' current job openings at https://www.knoldus.com/careers/
Media Contact
Khalid Ahmed - Head of Marketing, Knoldus Inc, +(1) 650-513-0907, khalid.ahmed@knoldus.com
SOURCE Knoldus Inc