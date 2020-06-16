NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Knotch, the leading independent Content Intelligence Platform, today announced that Knotch has been honored as a 2020 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Each year, the World Economic Forum bestows this honor on the most innovative companies worldwide that will have a significant impact on business and society. Knotch joins the Technology Pioneers community alongside other tech veterans including Google, Twitter, Airbnb, Spotify and more.
Knotch has also been recognized for the strength and innovation of its leadership team, with Chief Executive Officer Anda Gansca honored as a "Female Frontier in Transforming Technology in 2020" by Campaign US. The company's commitment to company culture also received continued recognition from Built In NYC, with Knotch named "Built In's 100 Best Places to Work in NYC 2020" for the third year in a row.
"We take pride in Built In's Best Places to Work," says Garrison Gibbons, Head of People at Knotch. "Knotch works hard to live up to the title every day through our inclusive culture, transparent practices and relentless work ethic."
Additionally, after a 10-episode Virtual Roundtable Series that brought together a 10,000-person marketing community to navigate through COVID-19, Knotch is now co-organizing a 2-day live digital event in partnership with Salesforce. The event, called Pros & Content Connect, will bring together an expanded community for a much-needed conversation on what's happening in the world, and of course content & storytelling.
Taking place on June 24th & 25th, Pros & Content will include the most influential CMOs, CEOs, Chief Communication Officers, Chief Diversity Officers, and SMBs from brands including Barclays, Citi, Citrix, Comcast, GLAAD, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Petco, Prudential, PwC and many others. This all-in-one virtual experience will include a mainstage, breakout sessions, an expo floor, networking with peers and even entertainment.
"Now more than ever, we need more communities sharing their stories," said Anda Gansca, Co-founder & CEO at Knotch. "Pros & Content Connect is bringing together everyone from leading marketers to small business owners to share stories of resilience, inspiration and unity to bring us all together."
Rounding out this strong start to 2020, Knotch has also announced the launch of Blueprint, content planning software that will allow customers to analyze content from every competitor, brand and publisher across owned and paid channels. Blueprint is the ultimate content planning product, giving marketers a true sense of creative whitespace to enable them to create breakthrough content. Using Blueprint, brands can monitor and identify competitor content, and use advanced search & filters to drill-down to relevant content, among other benefits.
"At Knotch, we're inspired by content, and driven by data," said Aron Tzimas, Co-founder & Chief Creative Officer at Knotch. "Knotch covers all phases of the content marketing lifecycle by helping you plan, measure and optimize. Since the beginning, our Measurement product has been helping brands understand how their content is performing. Blueprint adds another dimension, and allows customers to easily discover competitive content."
Blueprint is part of the multi-phase Knotch "Infinite Release," the one platform where marketers can measure their owned & paid content, and measure true ROI. The product has been in beta to gather early feedback from customers, and will be generally available in July 2020.
To learn more about Blueprint, and to request a demo, visit knotch.com/blueprint.
To learn more about Pros & Content Connect, and to register, visit knotch.com/conference.
About Knotch
Knotch is the independent Content Intelligence Platform that helps CMOs and their teams plan, measure, and optimize their content marketing programs, across owned and paid channels. We work exclusively for brands and never monetize from any distribution channels to ensure our business model isn't invested in the success of what's being measured. Led by co-founders Anda Gansca and Aron Tzimas, Knotch is headquartered in New York City, and on the ground in Austin, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. For more information, visit knotch.com.