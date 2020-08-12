NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Knotch, the leading independent Content Intelligence Platform, today was listed as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in America in 2020. Holding a rank of 616, Knotch debuts in the top 12% of Inc. 5000 winners and joins an elite group of organizations that over the years includes Intuit, Microsoft, Oracle, and Zappos.com, among others.
This distinction comes at a time of continued growth for the tech company, given the acceleration in the digital content category since the start of the COVID pandemic. Knotch expanded its leadership team through five key hires, including a Head of Product and the newly-created Executive Vice President of Revenue role. The New York-based company has been growing within its established verticals of tech, finance, auto and consulting but has also started serving customers within the CPG, retail and healthcare verticals since the start of the pandemic. The company has also launched its first self-serve, seat-based product Blueprint, the content planning & competitive analysis software for brands, agencies and publishers.
"We had three goals this past year: to grow the team, to grow our customer community, and to grow our platform," says Garrison Gibbons, Head of People at Knotch. "Making the Inc. 5000 list this year solidifies our accomplishments in all three of those areas. This award win also proves that we're committed to our customers, listening to their needs and doubling down on our platform to provide them with unparalleled content intelligence."
These key moves carry Knotch into a new fiscal year geared toward revenue growth, account expansion, and further defining the new category of content intelligence.
