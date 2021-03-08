TAMPA BAY, Fla., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, celebrates International Women's Day.
The theme of International Women's Day for 2021 is #ChoosetoChallenge, which represents a challenge to call out gender bias and inequality and to also celebrate women's achievements.
"Not only is our organization made up of nearly 50% women, but we also are proud of the many women throughout KnowBe4, like myself, who are in leadership roles," said Erika Lance (she/her), SVP of people operations, KnowBe4. "It is critical to have an inclusive workforce where there is a defined success path for diverse employees. We celebrate International Women's Day by challenging others in the technology industry to be conscious of hiring, pay and career advancement practices to be more inclusive of women."
KnowBe4 is highly supportive of women in cyber by actively sponsoring multiple women in tech and women in cyber initiatives, events and awards. The management team has a very equal balance of women, with many high-power positions held by women, such as Legal, HR, Growth, Application Integration and many more. KnowBe4 has an employee resources group dedicated to women and has also partnered with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education to offer scholarships for women. KnowBe4 was recently recognized by #GirlsClub as the number one place where women want to work for its paid maternity leave benefits and support for working mothers.
For more information on KnowBe4 jobs, visit http://www.knowbe4.com/jobs.
