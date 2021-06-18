TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that its CEO Stu Sjouwerman has been recognized with the Federal Information Systems Security Educators' Association (FISSEA) Cybersecurity Awareness and Training Innovator Award.
This award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions in inspiring the strategic planning, building and management of innovative cybersecurity awareness and training programs in federal environments.
"With recent cyber attacks against the U.S. government, there has never been a more critical time to step up cybersecurity awareness training to ultimately help better protect our nation," said Sjouwerman. "This achievement exemplifies our commitment to our federal government customers and the security of the U.S. I am honored and humbled to receive this award recognizing KnowBe4's work in the public sector."
KnowBe4 currently has several thousand U.S. federal, state and local government agencies as customers who utilize the KnowBe4 security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Security awareness training and simulated phishing brings more opportunity to help protect the U.S. government, especially critical infrastructure, from ongoing cybersecurity attacks.
For more information on the FISSEA Cybersecurity Awareness and Training Innovator Award, visit the NIST website.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 39,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.
