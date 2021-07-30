TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is proud to announce that it has received an Above and Beyond Silver level Aetna Workplace Well-being Award. As an employer with a strong commitment to improving the health of our employees, we feature a comprehensive well-being strategy that our employees are passionate about. This award is the culmination of our employees' desire to live healthier, more active lives and make well-being a priority.
KnowBe4's workplace well-being program focuses on creating and maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle, mental health awareness and treatment, a life coach, a no-cost fitness app and other virtual group fitness programs and much more.
"At KnowBe4, we are fully committed to supporting the mental and physical well-being of our employees," says Erika Lance, chief human resources officer, KnowBe4. "Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we continued to support our employees' health by introducing new programs such as the ClassPass app and Peerfit wellness benefit. Workplace well-being is ingrained in our corporate culture."
Our award application and well-being program was honored based upon our superior performance in the following areas:
- Successful outcomes from healthy fitness competitions such as a Sizzlin Summer Weight Loss Challenge, Steptember and Biketober
- Adapted employee wellness strategies to accommodate at-home activities after COVID-19 affected fitness programs
- Implementation of a fitness membership app for employees free of charge
About the Award
- Employers complete the award application using data from their most recent 12-month program year. This includes information on their well-being strategy and design, communications and organizational engagement, and program implementation and evaluation.
- Available to Aetna middle market and public and labor employer segments in the United States with a minimum of 100 employees. This includes fully-insured and self-funded employers with an Aetna medical plan.
- A peer review committee made up of well-being professionals with an average of 25 years of experience reviewed and scored all applications based on pre-defined criteria.
- Awards established in 2017.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 39,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.
