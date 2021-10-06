TAMPA BAY, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized KnowBe4 with a 2021 Tech Cares Award. This second annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
"KnowBe4 has always been an organization that has put forth goodwill efforts throughout the community via various initiatives, such as environmental cleanups, helping to feed needy families, charitable donations, days off for employees to volunteer for positive causes and more," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "The employees at KnowBe4 are dedicated to a variety of causes that help to make our organization and our community a better place. We are elated to win this award from TrustRadius and look forward to finding even more ways to show our strength in CSR."
"We're excited to announce our second annual Tech Cares Award winners," said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. "The past two years have tested the tech community. We've been inspired by watching leaders in the B2B technology industry pursue meaningful progress in social, environmental, and cultural spaces. Not only do we feel that these companies are deserving of recognition—we also consider them a great example as we build a stronger future together."
To be accepted for the Tech Cares Award, each nominated organization had to be a B2B technology company that demonstrated strong CSR in 2020 and 2021. Everyone was welcome to nominate an organization for this award, including those who work for or with the company. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team.
Last year, KnowBe4 launched The Good Neighbor program to create awareness and support for local community businesses that were struggling during the global pandemic. Another recent community initiative that KnowBe4 supported was the creation of a free health and wellness clinic run by Empath Partners In Care (EPIC) near downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. These are just a few examples of the many ways that KnowBe4 is paying it forward.
