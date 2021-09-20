TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE), the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it has been named the top ranked platform according to G2's Grid Report for Security Awareness Training. KnowBe4 has been placed in the leader quadrant for the ninth consecutive time, positioned in the highest place for market presence and satisfaction.
Based on over 663 G2 customer reviews, KnowBe4 is the top ranked security awareness training platform with 99% of users rating 4 or 5 stars, 95% customer recommendation rating, 92% ease of use score, 96% quality of support and the largest market presence among all vendors.
Products shown on the Grid for Security Awareness Training have received a minimum of 10 reviews/ratings in data gathered by August 17, 2021. Products are ranked by customer satisfaction (based on user reviews) and market presence (based on market share, seller size, and social impact) and placed into four categories on the Grid®: leader, high performing, contender and niche products.
"KnowBe4's platform is over 41,000 organizations strong now worldwide," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "Our security awareness training is world-class, engaging, user-friendly and it enables employees to make smarter security decisions. We are ecstatic to be ranked the top security awareness platform based on reviews directly from customers. There is truly nothing better than receiving top accolades from those who are using your platform daily to help keep their organizations better protected from cyber threats."
To view the G2 Grid Report for Security Awareness Training, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/g2-grid-report-for-security-awareness-training.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 41,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.
