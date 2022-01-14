TAMPA BAY, Fla., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it has been named the top ranked platform according to G2's Winter 2022 Grid Report for Security Awareness Training. KnowBe4 has been placed in the leader quadrant for the tenth consecutive time, positioned in the highest place for market presence and satisfaction. Also, for the first time, KnowBe4's PhishER platform has also been named a leader in two categories.
Based on 695 G2 reviews, KnowBe4 is the top ranked security awareness training (SAT) platform with the highest satisfaction score among products in the SAT category with a score of 96 out of 100. Analyst firm G2 rates products from the security awareness training products algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Ninety-nine percent of users rated KnowBe4 four or five stars (out of five) overall.
Products shown on the Grid® for Security Awareness Training have received a minimum of 10 reviews/ratings in data gathered by November 23, 2021. Products are ranked by customer satisfaction (based on user reviews) and market presence (based on market share, seller size, and social impact) and placed into four categories on the Grid®: Leaders, High Performers, Contenders or Niche.
"KnowBe4 is proud to once again earn the top ranking directly from customers through the G2 Grid Report," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "It is thrilling to see our PhishER platform named a leader in two categories – Incident Response Software and Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) Software – for the first time. At KnowBe4, we will continue to do our best to provide world-class products and top-rated customer service."
To view the G2 Winter 2022 Grid Report for Security Awareness Training, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/g2-grid-report-for-security-awareness-training.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 44,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.
