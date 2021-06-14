TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE), the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has opened the application period for a new Military, Veteran and Spouse Cybersecurity Scholarship program.
The KnowBe4 Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship will offer $10,000 to be applied to tuition, fees, books, required electronics and up to $3,000 may be applied to on-campus housing. An (ISC)2 Certification Education Package that includes a certification exam voucher, a study course and other materials, practice exams and one year of membership dues paid is also part of this scholarship program. The application period will close on August 30, 2021.
"The members of our military, veterans and their spouses have already provided so much to others," said Kelly Barrena, director of global talent brand and outreach, KnowBe4. "We believe that assisting them with their educational costs towards a future cybersecurity career is the least we could do to show our appreciation. Launching this new scholarship is just one of the continuous ways that KnowBe4 supports military, veterans and their spouses."
"Serving in the military requires sacrifices from not only the member but their entire family," said Patrick Craven, director, Center for Cyber Safety and Education. "This innovative scholarship can help not only a transiting veteran jumpstart their cybersecurity career, but recognizes the contribution the spouse of a service member makes to the cause and can advance their education aspirations as well."
For more information or to apply, visit https://iamcybersafe.org/s/knowbe4-military-vets-spouse-scholarship.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 37,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.
About Center for Cyber Safety and Education
The Center for Cyber Safety and Education (Center) is a non-profit charitable trust committed to making the cyber world a safer place for everyone. The Center works to ensure that people across the globe have a positive and safe experience online through their award-winning educational programs, scholarships, and research. Visit http://www.IAmCyberSafe.org to learn more.
Amanda Tarantino, KnowBe4, 7277484221, amandat@knowbe4.com
