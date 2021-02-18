TAMPA BAY, Fla., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has been named a January 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice in the large enterprise category for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training (SACBT).
Within this Gartner report KnowBe4 received the overall rating of 4.7/5 based on 235 reviews as of 30 November 2020 among the other security awareness program platform vendors, along with 93% in 'willingness to recommend'.
"There's nothing better than receiving positive reviews directly from customers who use and benefit from your products and services," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "KnowBe4 was built with the customer experience at the forefront and customer feedback and service are areas that we consider critical to our operations and the future success of the organization. We believe that receiving this distinction through Gartner's process of gathering feedback from customers is a great example of the customer-first culture throughout KnowBe4."
With the highest number of Gartner Peer Insights reviews in the SACBT market, KnowBe4 received Customers' Choice distinctions in the Large Enterprise, Midsize Enterprise, Industry Services, Asia/Pacific, and North America categories. These distinctions are based on the demographics of KnowBe4's customer reviews across company size, industry and deployment region.
To view a copy of the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of Customer': Security Awareness Computer-Based Training Report, visit https://info.knowbe4.com/gartner-peer-insights-five-customers-choice-distinctions-security-awareness-cbt.
Disclaimer
Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 35,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.
