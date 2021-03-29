TAMPA BAY, Fla., Mar. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Tampa Bay Times Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
KnowBe4 ranked number two in the large workplace award category for the Tampa Bay Times 2021 Top Workplace Award. The organization also received an additional direction award for constantly updating, innovating and adjusting based on what is going on in the world.
"At KnowBe4, one of our top goals is to maintain the transparent, fun and positive company culture that we have become known for throughout the Tampa Bay area and beyond," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "Being included in the top two spots on the top workplaces list for six consecutive years exemplifies our consistency in creating an environment where employees are engaged, heard, promoted and satisfied. We are especially proud of the direction award that we received this year because it reflects our efforts to stay current in the cybersecurity industry and in everything that we do to benefit our employees."
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
For more information on KnowBe4 jobs, visit http://www.knowbe4.com/jobs.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 37,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.
