TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine: Women in Cybersecurity – Anna Collard, Market Leader in Cybersecurity Training and Market Leader in Anti-Phishing.
"We are honored to receive several of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "We are incredibly proud of the accomplishments of an incredible entrepreneur and role model at our organization, Anna Collard. It is very gratifying to be recognized as the market leader in two important categories."
"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber crime," said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. "KnowBe4 is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment."
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 37,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.
About CDM InfoSec Awards
About the Judging
The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.
About Cyber Defense Magazine
