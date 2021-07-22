TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, announced it has named Chase Jones as the 2021 recipient of the $10,000 Black Americans in Cybersecurity Scholarship in partnership with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education.
Jones will receive a $10,000 scholarship to be applied to tuition, fees, books, electronics and up to $3,000 of that total may be applied to on-campus housing. In addition, she will receive an (ISC)2 certification education package, which includes an exam voucher, study materials, practice exams, a training seminar and more. Jones can choose to receive the scholarship amount all at once or spread it out over the course of multiple semesters, including summer session. Jones plans to attend Penn State University in the fall, where she will major in Computer Science and minor in Cybersecurity Computational Foundations.
"As a Black woman, and usually one of the only Black women in the room during my classes at George Washington University for an early college program, it really showed me how my diversity adds to the room," said Jones. "It is not easy, but it is rewarding to be in a position where I can voice my opinion. Representation is so important, especially for Black women in STEM."
"We had many stellar applicants to choose from and Chase really stood out," said Javvad Malik, security awareness advocate, KnowBe4 and a Black Americans in Cybersecurity Scholarship committee member. "She told us a great story about her background in Washington, D.C. and how proud she is to be a Black American. Chase even mentioned her goal to bring more Black women into STEM by helping to empower them. She showcased her values of extreme ownership, philanthropy, service, education and family. We cannot wait to see all the amazing things she will achieve at Penn State University."
"It is an honor to be partnering again with KnowBe4 to give another deserving student the support they need to continue advancing their information security career interest," said Patrick Craven, director, the Center for Cyber Safety and Education. "There is a global shortage of cybersecurity professionals and that vital gap can only be closed with more women and minority students making it the career of choice for them. Chase is a glowing example that our future is in good hands."
For more information about the Black Americans in Cybersecurity Scholarship, visit https://iamcybersafe.org/s/knowbe4-black-americans-scholarship.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 39,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.
Media Contact
Amanda Tarantino, KnowBe4, 7277484221, amandat@knowbe4.com
SOURCE KnowBe4