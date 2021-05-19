TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. The list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.
KnowBe4 has three company rules that every employee abides by: do it right the first time, do it fast and have fun while you do it. These three rules guide KnowBe4's company culture. Due to the pandemic, many of the fun activities have moved online, such as fitness classes, competitions, trivia and more. KnowBe4 also sent several care packages to its employees around the world to bring them some joy while they worked from home.
Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in our employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.
"This pandemic caused a shift to remote work, which really forced us to be creative in the types of activities and perks that we offer our employees," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "Regarding our management style, we operate on full transparency and ensure that our employees are always well informed about the organization's direction and management decisions. Employee growth and career development is also a priority at KnowBe4. We are grateful to Inc. magazine for recognizing our stellar company culture, effective management team and exceptional benefits by naming KnowBe4 to this year's best workplaces list."
"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 37,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
