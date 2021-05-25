TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced Mridula Shan as the recipient of its Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship in partnership with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education.
The KnowBe4 Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship offers $10,000 to be applied to tuition, fees, books and required electronics for the recipient. An (ISC)2 Certification Education Package that includes a certification exam voucher, a study course and other materials, practice exams and one year of membership dues paid is also part of this scholarship program.
"Mridula stood out from the other applicants due to her drive and forward-thinking regarding her studies," said Kelly Barrena, director of global talent brand & outreach, KnowBe4. "She is very passionate about cybersecurity and has a high level of initiative. We are thrilled to offer this scholarship to such a deserving young student and look forward to helping more women get involved in the field of cybersecurity."
"Thank you so much to KnowBe4 and the selection committee for taking the time to consider my application for the Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship and for awarding me the scholarship prize," said Shan. "I am incredibly honored to be provided such an amazing opportunity that not only supports my future four years in college, but also provides me the tools and certifications necessary to further my educational/career goals in cybersecurity and computer science. My future goals include becoming a computer research scientist by pursuing a master's and/or Ph.D. with a focus on bettering cybersecurity and computer science educational platforms."
"We are excited to be working with KnowBe4 to identify the next generation of cybersecurity professionals" said Patrick Craven, director of the Center for Cyber Safety and Education. "Mridula is a great example of the high caliber of women who are quickly becoming the face and future of the industry and we salute KnowBe4 for recognizing the need to support and help them make their mark."
For more information on the KnowBe4 Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship, visit https://iamcybersafe.org/s/knowbe4-womens-cyber-scholarships-.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 37,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.
About Center for Cyber Safety and Education
The Center for Cyber Safety and Education (Center), is a non-profit charitable trust committed to making the cyber world a safer place for everyone. The Center works to ensure that people across the globe have a positive and safe experience online through their educational programs, scholarships, and research. Visit http://www.IAmCyberSafe.org.
