TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, announced that its CISO Brian Jack has been recognized with a 2021 OnCon Icon Award in the Top 10 Information Security Professional Award category.
The 2021 OnCon Icon Award winners were selected by peers and the information security community. Voters selected information security professionals that they felt demonstrated a good mix of success and positive impact on their organization and/or previous organizations, made strong contributions to the information security community through thought leadership, have been innovative and who have exhibited great leadership.
"Cybersecurity has always been more of a passion than a job for me," said Jack. "Being recognized as one of the top 10 information security professionals for these awards is such an honor. Congratulations to all of the deserving professionals who were recognized through this awards program."
Jack has been with KnowBe4 since 2010, designing and building the organization's cybersecurity strategy from early start-up days to now. Prior to KnowBe4, he worked in cybersecurity consulting, software engineering, malware analysis, threat detection and IT audit for both the public and private sectors. Jack holds the CISSP, CEH and AWS Security Specialist certifications.
KnowBe4 was also recognized as a Top 25 Information Security Vendor Award winner for the 2021 OnCon Icon Awards. For a full list of the winners, visit https://www.onconferences.com/2021-info-sec-winners.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 39,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.
